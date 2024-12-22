How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 22

Published 1:53 am Sunday, December 22, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Sunday, December 22

SEC squads are on Sunday’s college basketball schedule in six games, including the Illinois Fighting Illini taking on the Missouri Tigers.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

Kent State Golden Flashes at No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide

Illinois Fighting Illini at Missouri Tigers

Central Arkansas Bears at No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Radford Highlanders at South Carolina Gamecocks

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

New Orleans Privateers at LSU Tigers

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Georgia Bulldogs

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

Clippers vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Saturday, Jan. 4

Clippers vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Saturday, Jan. 4

How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 16 with Fubo

How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 16 with Fubo

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, December 22

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 22

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, December 22

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 22

Print Article

SportsPlus