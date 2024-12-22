Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Sunday, December 22 Published 1:20 am Sunday, December 22, 2024

The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons versus the Michigan Wolverines is a game to catch on the Sunday college basketball slate that includes a lot of exciting matchups. If you’re looking for picks against the spread, our computer model is high on 10 games, including that one.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: