Will Tyler Boyd Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Published 2:31 pm Saturday, December 21, 2024
Tyler Boyd was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Tennessee Titans play the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. Take a look at Boyd’s stats on this page.
Heading into Week 16, Boyd has 35 receptions for 356 yards — 10.2 yards per catch — and zero receiving touchdowns, plus one carry for three yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 50 occasions.
Tyler Boyd Injury Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Boyd (full participation in practice, foot) appears on the injury report this week. He does not currently have a game status listed.
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Titans this week:
- Colton Dowell (out/knee): 0 Rec
- Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (FP/ankle): 23 Rec; 393 Rec Yds; 8 Rec TDs
Titans vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Day: December 22, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Spread: Colts -3.5
- Total: 42.5 points
Boyd 2024 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|50
|35
|356
|172
|0
|10.2
Boyd Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|5
|3
|18
|0
|Week 2
|@Jets
|5
|2
|26
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|4
|3
|33
|0
|Week 4
|@Dolphins
|2
|2
|31
|0
|Week 6
|@Colts
|3
|3
|19
|0
|Week 7
|@Bills
|5
|5
|43
|0
|Week 8
|@Lions
|6
|3
|14
|0
|Week 9
|@Patriots
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Vikings
|3
|2
|34
|0
|Week 12
|@Texans
|6
|6
|55
|0
|Week 13
|@Commanders
|4
|3
|37
|0
|Week 14
|@Jaguars
|4
|1
|7
|0
|Week 15
|@Bengals
|3
|2
|39
|0
