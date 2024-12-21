Will Tyler Boyd Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates Published 2:31 pm Saturday, December 21, 2024

Tyler Boyd was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Tennessee Titans play the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. Take a look at Boyd’s stats on this page.

Heading into Week 16, Boyd has 35 receptions for 356 yards — 10.2 yards per catch — and zero receiving touchdowns, plus one carry for three yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 50 occasions.

Tyler Boyd Injury Status: Full Participation in Practice

Boyd (full participation in practice, foot) appears on the injury report this week. He does not currently have a game status listed.

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Titans this week: Colton Dowell (out/knee): 0 Rec Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (FP/ankle): 23 Rec; 393 Rec Yds; 8 Rec TDs



Titans vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV Channel: CBS

Watch this game on Paramount+ Spread: Colts -3.5

Colts -3.5 Total: 42.5 points

Boyd 2024 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 50 35 356 172 0 10.2

Boyd Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 3 18 0 Week 2 @Jets 5 2 26 0 Week 3 @Packers 4 3 33 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 2 2 31 0 Week 6 @Colts 3 3 19 0 Week 7 @Bills 5 5 43 0 Week 8 @Lions 6 3 14 0 Week 9 @Patriots 0 0 0 Week 11 @Vikings 3 2 34 0 Week 12 @Texans 6 6 55 0 Week 13 @Commanders 4 3 37 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 4 1 7 0 Week 15 @Bengals 3 2 39 0

