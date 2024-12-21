Will Tony Pollard Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Published 2:31 pm Saturday, December 21, 2024
Check out Tony Pollard’s stats below.
Pollard has season stats that include 982 rushing yards on 230 carries (4.3 per attempt) and five touchdowns, plus 39 receptions on 53 targets for 233 yards.
Tony Pollard Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)
- Pollard appears on the injury report this week (questionable, ankle).
- No other RB is on the injury report for the Titans.
Titans vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Day: December 22, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- TV Channel: CBS
- Spread: Colts -3.5
- Total: 42.5 points
Pollard 2024 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|230
|982
|5
|4.3
|53
|39
|233
|0
Pollard Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|16
|82
|1
|3
|12
|0
|Week 2
|@Jets
|17
|62
|0
|5
|40
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|6
|14
|0
|3
|15
|0
|Week 4
|@Dolphins
|22
|88
|1
|2
|20
|0
|Week 6
|@Colts
|17
|93
|1
|3
|-5
|0
|Week 7
|@Bills
|16
|61
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Week 8
|@Lions
|20
|94
|0
|3
|23
|0
|Week 9
|@Patriots
|28
|128
|0
|3
|26
|0
|Week 10
|@Chargers
|9
|44
|0
|4
|19
|0
|Week 11
|@Vikings
|9
|15
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 12
|@Texans
|24
|119
|1
|3
|10
|0
|Week 13
|@Commanders
|8
|35
|0
|4
|33
|0
|Week 14
|@Jaguars
|21
|102
|0
|2
|22
|0
|Week 15
|@Bengals
|17
|45
|1
|0
|0
|0
