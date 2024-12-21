Will Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates Published 2:31 pm Saturday, December 21, 2024

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Tennessee Titans’ Week 16 game against the Indianapolis Colts (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). All of Westbrook-Ikhine’s stats can be found below.

In the passing game, Westbrook-Ikhine has been targeted 43 times, with season stats of 393 yards on 23 receptions (17.1 per catch) and eight TDs.

Email newsletter signup

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Sign up today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Injury Status: Full Participation in Practice

Westbrook-Ikhine (full participation in practice, ankle) shows up on the Titans’ injury report this week, but he does not currently have an injury designation for the game.

The Titans have two other receivers on the injury report this week: Colton Dowell (out/knee): 0 Rec Tyler Boyd (FP/foot): 35 Rec; 356 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Titans vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Paramount+ Spread: Colts -3.5

Colts -3.5 Total: 42.5 points

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Westbrook-Ikhine 2024 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 43 23 393 106 8 17.1

Westbrook-Ikhine Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action all season long on Fubo.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Colts 2 1 9 1 Week 7 @Bills 4 2 10 1 Week 8 @Lions 4 2 39 1 Week 9 @Patriots 6 5 50 1 Week 10 @Chargers 3 3 31 0 Week 11 @Vikings 6 2 117 1 Week 12 @Texans 5 2 48 1 Week 13 @Commanders 8 3 61 2 Week 14 @Jaguars 2 1 19 0 Week 15 @Bengals 3 2 9 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: