Titans vs. Colts Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 16 Published 4:37 pm Saturday, December 21, 2024

At Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 22, the Indianapolis Colts meet the Tennessee Titans, kicking off at 1 p.m. ET. The Colts should be victorious, according to our computer model — continue reading to discover more tips about the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranks fifth-worst in the NFL (366.1 yards allowed per game), the Colts have put up better results on the other side of the ball, ranking 22nd in the NFL by putting up 311.4 yards per game. The Titans rank 27th in the NFL with 301 total yards per game, but they’ve been lifted up by their defense, which ranks second-best by allowing just 297.4 total yards per game.

Titans vs. Colts Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Colts (-3.5) Over (42.5) Colts 28, Titans 17

Titans Betting Info

The sportsbooks’ moneyline implies a 39.2% chance of a victory for the Titans.

Tennessee has a record of just 2-12-0 against the spread this season.

The Titans have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more nine times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

In 2024, eight Tennessee games have gone over the point total.

Titans games average 41 total points, 1.5 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Colts Betting Info

Based on this matchup’s moneyline, the Colts’ implied win probability is 65.5%.

Indianapolis has compiled an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Indianapolis games have hit the over six out of 14 times this season.

Colts games average 44.6 total points per game this season, 2.1 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Titans vs. Colts 2024 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Colts 20 23.5 19.5 22.2 20.4 24.5 Titans 18.1 27.1 16.3 23 20 31.1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

