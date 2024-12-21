Tennessee vs. Arkansas Basketball Tickets – Saturday, January 4 Published 5:04 pm Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday’s SEC slate includes the Tennessee Volunteers (11-0, 0-0 SEC) facing the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-2, 0-0 SEC) at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Tennessee vs. Arkansas Game Info & Tickets

Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Arkansas 2024-25 Stats

Tennessee Stat Arkansas 81.1 Points For 80.5 55.9 Points Against 65.6 49.5% Field Goal % 50.9% 33.9% Opponent Field Goal % 41.4% 35.8% Three Point % 37.2% 24.4% Opponent Three Point % 30.7%

Tennessee’s Top Players

Chaz Lanier leads the Volunteers, scoring 18.9 points per game.

Tennessee is led in rebounding by Igor Milicic Jr.’s 7.7 rebounds per game and assists by Zakai Zeigler’s 7.6 assists per game.

Lanier makes 3.6 treys per game to lead the Volunteers.

Jahmai Mashack leads the team with 2.5 steals per game. Felix Okpara collects 1.5 blocks a game to pace Tennessee.

Arkansas’ Top Players

Adou Thiero leads the team in both scoring (18.0 points per game) and rebounding (5.9 rebounds per game).

Boogie Fland has the title of Arkansas assist leader, dishing out 5.7 assists per game this season.

Zvonimir Ivisic leads the Razorbacks in shooting from beyond the arc, averaging 2.0 made threes per game.

Arkansas’ Thiero has the top spot on the team’s steals leaderboard with 2.1 per game and Ivisic is first in blocks with 2.3 per game.

Tennessee Schedule

Arkansas Schedule

id: