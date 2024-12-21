Tennessee vs. Arkansas Basketball Tickets – Saturday, January 4

Published 5:04 pm Saturday, December 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

Tennessee vs. Arkansas Basketball Tickets - Saturday, January 4

Saturday’s SEC slate includes the Tennessee Volunteers (11-0, 0-0 SEC) facing the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-2, 0-0 SEC) at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Tennessee vs. Arkansas Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
  • Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Tennessee vs. Arkansas 2024-25 Stats

Tennessee Stat Arkansas
81.1 Points For 80.5
55.9 Points Against 65.6
49.5% Field Goal % 50.9%
33.9% Opponent Field Goal % 41.4%
35.8% Three Point % 37.2%
24.4% Opponent Three Point % 30.7%

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tennessee’s Top Players

  • Chaz Lanier leads the Volunteers, scoring 18.9 points per game.
  • Tennessee is led in rebounding by Igor Milicic Jr.’s 7.7 rebounds per game and assists by Zakai Zeigler’s 7.6 assists per game.
  • Lanier makes 3.6 treys per game to lead the Volunteers.
  • Jahmai Mashack leads the team with 2.5 steals per game. Felix Okpara collects 1.5 blocks a game to pace Tennessee.

Arkansas’ Top Players

  • Adou Thiero leads the team in both scoring (18.0 points per game) and rebounding (5.9 rebounds per game).
  • Boogie Fland has the title of Arkansas assist leader, dishing out 5.7 assists per game this season.
  • Zvonimir Ivisic leads the Razorbacks in shooting from beyond the arc, averaging 2.0 made threes per game.
  • Arkansas’ Thiero has the top spot on the team’s steals leaderboard with 2.1 per game and Ivisic is first in blocks with 2.3 per game.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2024 Western Carolina W 84-36 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/23/2024 Middle Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
12/31/2024 Norfolk State Thompson-Boling Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/4/2025 Arkansas Thompson-Boling Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/7/2025 @ Florida Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/11/2025 @ Texas Moody Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Arkansas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/14/2024 Central Arkansas W 82-57 Simmons Bank Arena
12/21/2024 N.C. A&T Bud Walton Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
12/30/2024 Oakland Bud Walton Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/4/2025 @ Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/8/2025 Ole Miss Bud Walton Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/11/2025 Florida Bud Walton Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

id:

More Sports Plus

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Saturday, December 21

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Saturday, December 21

Titans vs. Colts Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Week 16

Titans vs. Colts Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 16

Will Will Levis Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates

Will Will Levis Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates

Will Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates

Will Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates

Print Article

SportsPlus