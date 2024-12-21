Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kings Game – December 21 Published 5:41 am Saturday, December 21, 2024

Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators will play on Saturday at 1:30 PM ET, facing the Los Angeles Kings. Prop bets for Stamkos are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)

Predators vs. Kings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network

Stamkos Prop Insights

In 33 games, Stamkos has a plus-minus of -13, and is averaging 18:07 on the ice.

Stamkos has 19 points overall, having at least one point in 15 different games.

On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated six goals and four assists.

Stamkos averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.

He has gone over his points prop bet 15 times this season in games with a set points prop (33 opportunities).

He has recorded a point in 15 games this season, with four multiple-point games.

Kings Defensive Insights

The Kings have allowed 81 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking first in league action for the fewest goals against.

It has the sixth-best goal differential in the league at +20.

The Kings have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 22 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Kings

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 33 Games 1 19 Points 0 9 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

