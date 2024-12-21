SEC Football Scores and Results – Bowl Season 2024
Published 12:24 am Saturday, December 21, 2024
The 2024 college football bowl slate includes 12 games featuring an SEC team. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.
Watch college football all season long on ESPN+, Fubo and Paramount+.
Jump to Matchup:
Email newsletter signup
SEC Scores | Bowl Season
Florida 33 – Tulane 8
Florida covered the 10.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup went under the 49.5-point total.
Florida Top Performers
- Passing: DJ Lagway (22-for-35, 305 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Jadan Baugh (14 ATT, 70 YDS)
- Receiving: Chimere Dike (8 TAR, 6 REC, 96 YDS)
Tulane Top Performers
- Passing: Ty Thompson (11-for-29, 125 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INTs)
- Rushing: Makhi Hughes (8 ATT, 29 YDS)
- Receiving: Mario Williams (11 TAR, 6 REC, 91 YDS, 1 TD)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Tulane
|Florida
|194
|Total Yards
|529
|125
|Passing Yards
|305
|69
|Rushing Yards
|224
|3
|Turnovers
|2
Upcoming 2024 SEC Bowl Season Schedule
No. 13 Clemson Tigers at No. 4 Texas Longhorns
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Dec. 21
- Game Location: Austin, Texas
- Venue: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: TNT
No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Dec. 21
- Game Location: Columbus, Ohio
- Venue: Ohio Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma Sooners vs. Navy Midshipmen
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Friday, Dec. 27
- Game Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Friday, Dec. 27
- Game Location: Birmingham, Alabama
- Venue: Protective Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Friday, Dec. 27
- Game Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
Texas A&M Aggies vs. USC Trojans
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Friday, Dec. 27
- Game Location: Paradise, Nevada
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
Iowa Hawkeyes vs. No. 23 Missouri Tigers
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Monday, Dec. 30
- Game Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Michigan Wolverines
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Tuesday, Dec. 31
- Game Location: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
No. 14 South Carolina Gamecocks vs. No. 21 Illinois Fighting Illini
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Tuesday, Dec. 31
- Game Location: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Camping World Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
Baylor Bears vs. LSU Tigers
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Tuesday, Dec. 31
- Game Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
Duke Blue Devils vs. No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Thursday, Jan. 2
- Game Location: Jacksonville, Florida
- Venue: EverBank Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: