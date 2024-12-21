SEC Football Scores and Results – Bowl Season 2024 Published 12:24 am Saturday, December 21, 2024

The 2024 college football bowl slate includes 12 games featuring an SEC team. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.

Watch college football all season long on ESPN+, Fubo and Paramount+.

Jump to Matchup:

Email newsletter signup

Tulane vs. Florida

SEC Scores | Bowl Season

Florida 33 – Tulane 8

Florida covered the 10.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup went under the 49.5-point total.

Florida Top Performers

Passing: DJ Lagway (22-for-35, 305 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)

DJ Lagway (22-for-35, 305 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs) Rushing: Jadan Baugh (14 ATT, 70 YDS)

Jadan Baugh (14 ATT, 70 YDS) Receiving: Chimere Dike (8 TAR, 6 REC, 96 YDS)

Tulane Top Performers

Passing: Ty Thompson (11-for-29, 125 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INTs)

Ty Thompson (11-for-29, 125 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INTs) Rushing: Makhi Hughes (8 ATT, 29 YDS)

Makhi Hughes (8 ATT, 29 YDS) Receiving: Mario Williams (11 TAR, 6 REC, 91 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Tulane Florida 194 Total Yards 529 125 Passing Yards 305 69 Rushing Yards 224 3 Turnovers 2

Upcoming 2024 SEC Bowl Season Schedule

No. 13 Clemson Tigers at No. 4 Texas Longhorns

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Dec. 21

Saturday, Dec. 21 Game Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium

DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium TV Channel: TNT

No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Dec. 21

Saturday, Dec. 21 Game Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

Ohio Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Navy Midshipmen

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Game Date: Friday, Dec. 27

Friday, Dec. 27 Game Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Amon G. Carter Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Game Date: Friday, Dec. 27

Friday, Dec. 27 Game Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

Protective Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Date: Friday, Dec. 27

Friday, Dec. 27 Game Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Texas A&M Aggies vs. USC Trojans

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Date: Friday, Dec. 27

Friday, Dec. 27 Game Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. No. 23 Missouri Tigers

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Game Date: Monday, Dec. 30

Monday, Dec. 30 Game Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Michigan Wolverines

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Game Date: Tuesday, Dec. 31

Tuesday, Dec. 31 Game Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

No. 14 South Carolina Gamecocks vs. No. 21 Illinois Fighting Illini

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Game Date: Tuesday, Dec. 31

Tuesday, Dec. 31 Game Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Camping World Stadium

Camping World Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Baylor Bears vs. LSU Tigers

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Game Date: Tuesday, Dec. 31

Tuesday, Dec. 31 Game Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Duke Blue Devils vs. No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Date: Thursday, Jan. 2

Thursday, Jan. 2 Game Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: EverBank Stadium

EverBank Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: