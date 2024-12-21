Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kings Game – December 21 Published 5:42 am Saturday, December 21, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, will be on the ice Saturday at 1:30 PM ET, against the Los Angeles Kings. Does a bet on O’Reilly interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)

Predators vs. Kings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network

NHL Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

O’Reilly Prop Insights

In 30 games, O’Reilly has averaged 17:25 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -13.

He has had at least one point in 15 games, and has 18 points in all.

O’Reilly has picked up three goals and two assists on the power play.

He has a 14% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet in 14 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 30 opportunities).

Through 30 games, he has 18 points, with two multi-point games.

Kings Defensive Insights

The Kings have conceded 81 total goals (2.5 per game), the fewest in NHL action.

Its +20 goal differential is the sixth-best in the league.

The Kings have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 22 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Kings

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 30 Games 1 18 Points 0 7 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

