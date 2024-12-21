Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kings Game – December 21
Published 5:42 am Saturday, December 21, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, will be on the ice Saturday at 1:30 PM ET, against the Los Angeles Kings. Does a bet on O’Reilly interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)
Predators vs. Kings Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 21, 2024
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- In 30 games, O’Reilly has averaged 17:25 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -13.
- He has had at least one point in 15 games, and has 18 points in all.
- O’Reilly has picked up three goals and two assists on the power play.
- He has a 14% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in 14 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 30 opportunities).
- Through 30 games, he has 18 points, with two multi-point games.
Kings Defensive Insights
- The Kings have conceded 81 total goals (2.5 per game), the fewest in NHL action.
- Its +20 goal differential is the sixth-best in the league.
- The Kings have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 22 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Kings
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Los Angeles
|30
|Games
|1
|18
|Points
|0
|7
|Goals
|0
|11
|Assists
|0
