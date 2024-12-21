Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kings Game – December 21

Published 5:42 am Saturday, December 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, will be on the ice Saturday at 1:30 PM ET, against the Los Angeles Kings. Does a bet on O’Reilly interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)

Predators vs. Kings Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 21, 2024
  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • In 30 games, O’Reilly has averaged 17:25 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -13.
  • He has had at least one point in 15 games, and has 18 points in all.
  • O’Reilly has picked up three goals and two assists on the power play.
  • He has a 14% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in 14 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 30 opportunities).
  • Through 30 games, he has 18 points, with two multi-point games.

Kings Defensive Insights

  • The Kings have conceded 81 total goals (2.5 per game), the fewest in NHL action.
  • Its +20 goal differential is the sixth-best in the league.
  • The Kings have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 22 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Kings

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles
30 Games 1
18 Points 0
7 Goals 0
11 Assists 0

