NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 22

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 22

Sacramento Kings vs. Indiana Pacers

Spread: Kings -2.5

Kings -2.5 Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 6.3 points)

Kings (Projected to win by 6.3 points) Total: 235.5 points

235.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.7 total projected points)

Over (230.7 total projected points) Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSIN

NBCS-CA and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Houston Rockets

Spread: Rockets -6.5

Rockets -6.5 Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 7 points)

Rockets (Projected to win by 7 points) Total: 224.5 points

224.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.8 total projected points)

Over (223.8 total projected points) Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: SCHN and TSN

SCHN and TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and ALT2

Gulf Coast Sports and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

