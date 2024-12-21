NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 22
Published 10:31 pm Saturday, December 21, 2024
The Denver Nuggets versus the New Orleans Pelicans is one of many compelling options on today’s NBA schedule.
Before today’s NBA action, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 22
Sacramento Kings vs. Indiana Pacers
- Spread: Kings -2.5
- Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 6.3 points)
- Total: 235.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Houston Rockets
- Spread: Rockets -6.5
- Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 7 points)
- Total: 224.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: SCHN and TSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and ALT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
