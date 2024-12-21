NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. Hawks Picks for December 21 Published 12:39 am Saturday, December 21, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (14-14) are only 2.5-point underdogs against the Memphis Grizzlies (19-9) at State Farm Arena on Saturday, December 21, 2024. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on FDSSE.

Our computer predictions for Saturday’s game can assist you in placing an informed wager using the best bets on the board.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FDSSE

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 2.5)

Against the spread, Memphis is 19-9-0 this season.

Atlanta has covered the spread 11 times in 28 games.

Against the spread as 2.5-point favorites or more, the Grizzlies are 11-7.

As 2.5-point underdogs or greater, the Hawks are 9-5 against the spread.

Pick OU:

Under (240.5)





Grizzlies games this season have gone over this contest’s total of 240.5 points 11 times.

The Hawks have played 10 games this season that finished with a combined score above 240.5 points.

The average total in Memphis’ games this season is 231.8, 8.7 points fewer than this matchup’s over/under.

Atlanta’s games this season have had an average of 234 points, 6.5 fewer points than this game’s total.

The Hawks are the league’s fourth-highest scoring team this season compared to the top-ranked Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are the league’s 22nd-ranked scoring defense while the Hawks are the 29th-ranked.

Moneyline Pick: Grizzlies (-145)

This season, the Grizzlies have won 15 out of the 20 games, or 75%, in which they’ve been favored.

The Hawks have been victorious in eight, or 53.3%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Memphis has a record of 12-4, a 75% win rate, when it’s favored by -145 or more by bookmakers this season.

This season, Atlanta has come away with a win seven times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Grizzlies.

