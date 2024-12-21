LOCAL SPORTS Published 5:53 pm Saturday, December 21, 2024

Engle, Vance team for 37 as Trojans down Green Hills

Easton Engle scored 19 points and Andrew Vance added 18 as James A. Cawood defeated visiting Green Hills 57-29 on Thursday in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball.

Billy Harrison led the Falcons with 18 points.

Logan Mills scored 14 and Seth Johnson added 13 as the Trojans won 49-31 in the fifth- and sixth-grade game.

Braysen Saylor led Green Hills with 16 points.

———

In previously unreported action, Green Hills downed Cawood 62-44 on Friday as Billy Harrison scored 24 and Jax Shepherd added 14 for the Falcons.

Isaiah Myers led Cawood with 19 points.

Kaydon Gray scored 19 as Cawood won 41-18 in fifth- and sixth-grade action.

———

Green Hills swept Cumberland on Tuesday, winning 40-31 in seventh- and eighth-grade action and 43-25 in a fifth- and sixth-grade game.

Billy Harrison poured in 28 for the Falcons.

Brycen Saylor led Cumberland with 18 points.

Hunter Saylor scored 22 to lead Green Hills in the fifth- and sixth-grade game.

Sherman paced the Redskins with 11 points.

———

James A. Cawood (57) — Easton Engle 19, Andrew Vance 16, Taylor Daniels 4, Win Cooper 9, Landon Coldiron 3, Gavin Hall 2, Adrian Fields 4.

Green Hills (29) — Billy Harrison 18, Pheonix Morgan 9, Kaden Turner 2.

———

James A. Cawood (49) — Logan Mills 13, Brylee Southerland 4, Tucker Daniels 19, Seth Johnson 13.

Green Hills (31) — A. Harrison 9, H. Saylor 3, B. Saylor 16, j. Colinger 1, C. Saylor 2.

———

Green Hills (40) — Billy Harrison 28, Kaiden Turner 4, Pheonix Morgan 6 Braysen Saylor 2.

Cumberland (31) — Brycen Saylor 18, Bryan Perez 4, Bryan Shepherd 2, Robbie Johnson 2, Toby Lunsford 5.

———

Green Hills (43) — Arthur Harrison 7, Hunter Saylor 22, Braysen Saylor 10, Jason Colinger 1, Chase Saylor 2, Gage Stewart 1.

Cumberland (25) — Sherman 11, Harrell 7, Stewart 4, Estep 3.

———

Green Hills (62) — Jax Shepherd 14, Billy Harrison 24, Pheonix Morgan 16, Arthur Harrison 8.

Cawood (44) — Isaiah Myers 20, Kaydon Gray 12, Chance Smith 7, Ryan Housley 1, Shawn Smith 4.

———

Cawood (41) — Kaydon Gray 19, Shawn Smith 4, Isaiah Myers 4, Micah-Cochran 2, Gunnar Jenkins 5, William Cook 2, Bryson Stewart 2, Aston Partin 3.

Green Hills (18) — Arthur Harrison 5, Hunter Saylor 2, Brayson Saylor 6, Chase Saylor 5.

Wildcats, Comets split doubleheader

Led by 15 points from Caysen Farley, Earts rolled to a 46-14 win over visiting Cawood on Thursday.

Kaydon Gray scored 10 to lead the Comets.

Gray scored 19 points as Cawood won 38-34 in fifth- and sixth-grade action.

Rayce Bryant and Aiden Napier led Evarts with 11 points each.

— — —

Evarts (46) — Caysen Farley 15, Jacob Moore 6, Braxton Anglian 6, Jesse Pendergrass 6, Andrew Payne 5, Salem Smith 4, Jake Wright 4.

Cawood (14) — Kaydon Gray 10, Shawn Smith 3, Hunter Dean 1.

— — —

Cawood (38) — Kaydon Gray 19, Shawn Smith 14, Gunnar Jenkins 3, Isaiah Myers 2.

Evarts (34) — Rayce Bryant 11, Aiden Napier 11, Carter Sawyers 4, Brady White 3, Jase Wynn 3, Jake Wright 2.

Fuson leads Redskins to victory over Wallins

Hunter Fuson scored 16 points to lead Cumberland past visiting Wallins 25-24 in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action Thursday.

Leland Cope led the Devils with 14 points.

Cope scored 17 as Wallins won 37-17 in fifth- and sixth-grade action.

Hutton Sherman led Cumberland with seven points.

———

Cumberland (25) — Hunter Fuson 16 Robbie Johnson 5 Bryan Shepherd 2 Brycen Saylor 2

Wallins (24) — Leland Cope 14 Sam Carmical 5 Ryder Ecker 3 Maddox Landa 2

———

Wallins (37) — Leland Cope 17 Sam Carmical 9 Maddox Landa 5 Bryson Pace 2 Adrian Slusher 2 Eli Blevins 2

Cumberland (17)— Hutton Sherman 7 Jonah Estep 6 Brennan Brock 2 Nate Harrell 2

Green Dragons close season with losses to W.B. Muncy

Harlan closed its middle school season with a pair of losses Thursday against visiting W. B. Muncy.

The Dragons fell 49-45 in the seventh- and eighth-grade game.

Cooper Thomas scored 14 to lead Harlan. Brody Brock and Ryder Lemar added 12 points each.

W.B. Muncy won 42-20 in fifth- and sixth-grade action as Charlie Asher scored 11.

Bryson Millis led the Dragons with 10 points.

———

W.B. Muncy (49) — No scoring information available.

Harlan (45) — Cooper Thomas 14, Brody Brock 12, Ryder Lemar 12, Derrick Holman 5, Brayden Clark 2.

———

W.B. Muncy (42) — Charlie Asher 11, Gunner Gay 7, Nathaniel Turner 6, Lucas Rice 6, Sawyer Farmer 4, Logan Asher 4, Ben Wells 2, Tucker Wells 2.

Harlan (20) — Bryson Millis 10, Judah Shope 7, Brantley McArthur 2, Carson Yount 1.

Joseph, Faulkner lead Rosspoint to win over Evarts

Led by eight points each from Eli Joseph and Hudson Faulkner, Rosspoint coasted past visiting Evarts 56-20 in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball.

Aiden Napier led Evarts with eight points.

Napier poured in 22 and Rayce Bryant added 11 as Evarts won 46-35 in fifth- and sixth-grade basketball.

Weston Nolan paced the Wildcats with 15 points.

— — —

Rosspoint (56) – Eli Joseph 8, Hudson Faulkner 8, Blake Johnson 6, Bentley Alred 6, Carson Sanders 6, Jackson Mackowiak 6, Nathan Barger 4, Trey Creech 4, Andrew Fee 3, Isaiah Gross 3, Bryson Kelly 2.

Evarts (20) – Aiden Napier 8, Braxton Anglian 6, Cayson Farley 6.

— — —

Evarts (46) – Aiden Napier 22, Rayce Bryant 11, Jake Wright 5, Brady White 4, Carter Sawyers 2, Jase Wynn 2.

Rosspoint (35) – Weston Nolan 15, Lakin Smith 7, Jayden Peck 6, Eli Barger 4, Easton Halcomb 3.

Gray, Smith lead Cawood to sweep of Black Mountain

Kaydon Gray scored 12 points to lead Cawood past Black Mountain 39-17 in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action Tuesday.

Kash Gooden led Black Mountain with 15 points.

Cawood rolled to a 33-10 in fifth- and sixth-grade action as Shawn Smith led the Comets with 10 points.

Brady Lefevers and Brady Madden led Black Mountain with four points each.

———

Cawood (39) — Chance Smith 2, Ryan Housley 2, Kaydon Gray 12, Shawn Smith 9, Isaiah Myers 7, Micah Scroggins 2, Gunnar Jenkins 5.

Black Mountain (17) — Kash Gooden 15, Ryder Middleton 1, Ethan Coven 1.

———

Cawood (33) — Kaydon Gray 8, Shawn Smith 10, Isaiah Myers 5, Micah Cochran 6, Gunnar Jenkins 3, Easton Stewart 1.

Black Mountain (10) — Joe Cottrell 1, Jace Lefevers 1, Brady Lefevers 4, Brady Madden 4.

James A. Cawood, Wallins split doubleheader

Andrew Vance scored 17 points and Taylor Daniels added 10 as James A. Cawood won 52-18 in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action Tuesday at Wallins.

Sam Carmical paced the Devils with seven points.

Carmical scored 16 and Leland Cope added 14 as Wallins handed JACES its first loss in fifth- and sixth-grade action with a 32-30 victory.

Brantley Burkhart scored 13 and Tucker Daniels added 10 for the Trojans.

———

James A. Cawood (52) — Andrew Vance 17, Taylor Daniels 10, Win Cooper 7, Landon Coldiron 7, Trystan Miniard 7, Gavin Hall 2, Adrian Fields 2.

Wallins (18) — Mason Howard 2, Landon Blackwelder 5, Leland Cope 3, Sam Carmical 7, Austin Griffey 1.

———

Wallins (32) — Sam Carmical 16 Leland Cope 14 Maddox Helton 2.

James A. Cawood (30) — Brantley Burkhart 13, Tucker Daniels 10, Logan Mills 4, Seth Johnson 3

Farley scores 27 as Wildcats defeat Green Hills

Caysen Farley poured in 27 points to lead Evarts to a 51-38 win Monday at Green Hills in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.

Billy Harrison led the Falcons with 27 points.

Aiden Napier scored 16 as Evarts won 39-19 in fifth- and sixth-grade action.

Harrison again paced Green Hills, this time with nine points.

Green Hills won 15-12 in a fourth-grade game.

— — —

Evarts (51) — Caysen Farley 27, Braxton Anglian 6, Andrew Payne 5, Aiden Napier 5, Jesse Pendergrass 2, Salem Smith 2, Gunner Day 2, Gunner Zunda 2.

Green Hills (38)— Billy Harrison 27, Jax Shepard 4, Arthur Harrison 3, Kaiden Lewis 2, Jasper Lewis 2.

— — —

Evarts (39) – Aiden Napier 16, Rayce Bryant 6, Carter Sawyers 6, Jake Wright 6, Brady White 5.

Green Hills (19) — A. Harrison 9, B. Saylor 4, H. Saylor 3, J. Colinger 3

— — —

Green Hills (15) — C. Saylor 6, G. Stewart 5, M. Caldwell 2, J. Farmer 2.

Evarts (12) — Ethan Payne 8, Jacob Price 2, Asher Coz 2.