Lakers vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Friday, Jan. 3 Published 5:42 am Saturday, December 21, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (14-14), on Friday, January 3, 2025 at Crypto.com Arena, battle the Los Angeles Lakers (15-12). The game begins at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE.

Lakers vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

Date: Friday, January 3, 2025

Friday, January 3, 2025 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE

NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Favorite: –

Lakers vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Lakers Hawks 111.4 Points Avg. 116.5 114.3 Points Allowed Avg. 119.3 46.8% Field Goal % 46.1% 34.7% Three Point % 34.4%

Lakers’ Top Players

Anthony Davis contributes with 27.5 points per game while also adding 3.3 assists and 11.7 rebounds.

LeBron James is averaging 22.6 points, nine assists and 7.9 rebounds a game this season.

Austin Reaves knocks down 2.7 threes per game to lead active Lakers.

Davis racks up 1.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game.

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young takes the top spot on the Hawks scoring and assist lists among active players, putting up 21.6 points and 12.2 assists per game.

This season, Clint Capela has a statline of 10 points, 1.3 assists and 9.4 rebounds per game.

Young averages 2.6 made threes per game.

The Hawks’ defensive efforts get a boost from Dyson Daniels’ 2.9 steals and Jalen Johnson’s 1.2 blocks per game.

Lakers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 12/23 Pistons – Home – 12/25 Warriors – Away – 12/28 Kings – Home – 12/31 Cavaliers – Home – 1/2 Trail Blazers – Home – 1/3 Hawks – Home – 1/5 Rockets – Away – 1/7 Mavericks – Away – 1/9 Hornets – Home – 1/11 Spurs – Home – 1/13 Spurs – Home –

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 12/23 Timberwolves – Home – 12/26 Bulls – Home – 12/28 Heat – Home – 12/29 Raptors – Away – 1/1 Nuggets – Away – 1/3 Lakers – Away – 1/4 Clippers – Away – 1/7 Jazz – Away – 1/9 Suns – Away – 1/11 Rockets – Home – 1/14 Suns – Home –

