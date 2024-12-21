Lakers vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Friday, Jan. 3
Published 5:42 am Saturday, December 21, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks (14-14), on Friday, January 3, 2025 at Crypto.com Arena, battle the Los Angeles Lakers (15-12). The game begins at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE.
Lakers vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Friday, January 3, 2025
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- Favorite: –
Lakers vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats
|Lakers
|Hawks
|111.4
|Points Avg.
|116.5
|114.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|119.3
|46.8%
|Field Goal %
|46.1%
|34.7%
|Three Point %
|34.4%
Lakers’ Top Players
- Anthony Davis contributes with 27.5 points per game while also adding 3.3 assists and 11.7 rebounds.
- LeBron James is averaging 22.6 points, nine assists and 7.9 rebounds a game this season.
- Austin Reaves knocks down 2.7 threes per game to lead active Lakers.
- Davis racks up 1.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game.
Hawks’ Top Players
- Trae Young takes the top spot on the Hawks scoring and assist lists among active players, putting up 21.6 points and 12.2 assists per game.
- This season, Clint Capela has a statline of 10 points, 1.3 assists and 9.4 rebounds per game.
- Young averages 2.6 made threes per game.
- The Hawks’ defensive efforts get a boost from Dyson Daniels’ 2.9 steals and Jalen Johnson’s 1.2 blocks per game.
Lakers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|12/23
|Pistons
|–
|Home
|–
|12/25
|Warriors
|–
|Away
|–
|12/28
|Kings
|–
|Home
|–
|12/31
|Cavaliers
|–
|Home
|–
|1/2
|Trail Blazers
|–
|Home
|–
|1/3
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|–
|1/5
|Rockets
|–
|Away
|–
|1/7
|Mavericks
|–
|Away
|–
|1/9
|Hornets
|–
|Home
|–
|1/11
|Spurs
|–
|Home
|–
|1/13
|Spurs
|–
|Home
|–
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|12/23
|Timberwolves
|–
|Home
|–
|12/26
|Bulls
|–
|Home
|–
|12/28
|Heat
|–
|Home
|–
|12/29
|Raptors
|–
|Away
|–
|1/1
|Nuggets
|–
|Away
|–
|1/3
|Lakers
|–
|Away
|–
|1/4
|Clippers
|–
|Away
|–
|1/7
|Jazz
|–
|Away
|–
|1/9
|Suns
|–
|Away
|–
|1/11
|Rockets
|–
|Home
|–
|1/14
|Suns
|–
|Home
|–
