Lakers vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Friday, Jan. 3

Published 5:42 am Saturday, December 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Atlanta Hawks (14-14), on Friday, January 3, 2025 at Crypto.com Arena, battle the Los Angeles Lakers (15-12). The game begins at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE.

Lakers vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Friday, January 3, 2025
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena
  • Favorite:

Lakers vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Lakers Hawks
111.4 Points Avg. 116.5
114.3 Points Allowed Avg. 119.3
46.8% Field Goal % 46.1%
34.7% Three Point % 34.4%

Lakers’ Top Players

  • Anthony Davis contributes with 27.5 points per game while also adding 3.3 assists and 11.7 rebounds.
  • LeBron James is averaging 22.6 points, nine assists and 7.9 rebounds a game this season.
  • Austin Reaves knocks down 2.7 threes per game to lead active Lakers.
  • Davis racks up 1.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game.

Hawks’ Top Players

  • Trae Young takes the top spot on the Hawks scoring and assist lists among active players, putting up 21.6 points and 12.2 assists per game.
  • This season, Clint Capela has a statline of 10 points, 1.3 assists and 9.4 rebounds per game.
  • Young averages 2.6 made threes per game.
  • The Hawks’ defensive efforts get a boost from Dyson Daniels’ 2.9 steals and Jalen Johnson’s 1.2 blocks per game.

Lakers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
12/23 Pistons Home
12/25 Warriors Away
12/28 Kings Home
12/31 Cavaliers Home
1/2 Trail Blazers Home
1/3 Hawks Home
1/5 Rockets Away
1/7 Mavericks Away
1/9 Hornets Home
1/11 Spurs Home
1/13 Spurs Home

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
12/23 Timberwolves Home
12/26 Bulls Home
12/28 Heat Home
12/29 Raptors Away
1/1 Nuggets Away
1/3 Lakers Away
1/4 Clippers Away
1/7 Jazz Away
1/9 Suns Away
1/11 Rockets Home
1/14 Suns Home

