Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kings Game – December 21

Published 5:41 am Saturday, December 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, will be on the ice Saturday at 1:30 PM ET, against the Los Angeles Kings. If you’re thinking about a wager on Marchessault against the Kings, we have lots of information to help you below.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +180, Under: -240)

Predators vs. Kings Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 21, 2024
  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • In 33 games, Marchessault has averaged 17:49 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -7.
  • He has gotten at least one point in 15 games, and has 20 points in all.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.
  • He has a 9.2% shooting percentage, attempting three shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in 15 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 33 opportunities).
  • In 33 games played this season, he has recorded 20 points, with five multi-point games.

Kings Defensive Insights

  • The Kings have given up 81 total goals (2.5 per game), the fewest in NHL play.
  • Its +20 goal differential is the sixth-best in the league.
  • The Kings have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 22 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Kings

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles
33 Games 1
20 Points 0
9 Goals 0
11 Assists 0

