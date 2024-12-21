Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kings Game – December 21
Published 5:41 am Saturday, December 21, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, will be on the ice Saturday at 1:30 PM ET, against the Los Angeles Kings. If you’re thinking about a wager on Marchessault against the Kings, we have lots of information to help you below.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +180, Under: -240)
Predators vs. Kings Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 21, 2024
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Marchessault Prop Insights
- In 33 games, Marchessault has averaged 17:49 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -7.
- He has gotten at least one point in 15 games, and has 20 points in all.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.
- He has a 9.2% shooting percentage, attempting three shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 15 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 33 opportunities).
- In 33 games played this season, he has recorded 20 points, with five multi-point games.
Kings Defensive Insights
- The Kings have given up 81 total goals (2.5 per game), the fewest in NHL play.
- Its +20 goal differential is the sixth-best in the league.
- The Kings have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 22 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault vs. Kings
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Los Angeles
|33
|Games
|1
|20
|Points
|0
|9
|Goals
|0
|11
|Assists
|0
