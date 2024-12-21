How to Watch Tulsa vs. Tennessee Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – December 21 Published 12:45 am Saturday, December 21, 2024

Two streaking squads square off when the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-5) host the Tennessee Volunteers (10-0) on Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 11:00 AM ET. The Golden Hurricane are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Volunteers, who have won 10 in a row.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Tulsa vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 11:00 AM ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Massimino Court in West Palm Beach, Florida

Email newsletter signup

Looking for women’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Tulsa 2024-25 Stats

The Volunteers are the best squad in the country in points scored (96.9 per game) and 246th in points allowed (66.7).

Tulsa is pulling down 36.2 boards per game (63rd-ranked in college basketball) this season, while allowing 35.8 rebounds per contest (307th-ranked).

With 17.3 assists per game, the Volunteers are 29th in the country.

Tulsa ranks 203rd in the country with 16.5 turnovers per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 68th with 18.8 forced turnovers per contest.

Beyond the arc, the Volunteers are best in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (12.5). They are 136th in 3-point percentage at 32.1%.

Tulsa is 162nd in the country with 5.8 treys allowed per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 202nd with a 31.1% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

In 2024-25, the Volunteers have attempted 47.8% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 52.2% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 34.5% of the Volunteers’ buckets have been 3-pointers, and 65.5% have been 2-pointers.

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Volunteers are best in college basketball on offense (96.9 points scored per game) and ranked 246th defensively (66.7 points allowed).

On the glass, Tennessee is 15th-best in the country in rebounds (39.9 per game). It is 95th in rebounds allowed (29.3 per game).

The Volunteers are 29th in the country in assists (17.3 per game) in 2024-25.

Tennessee is 86th in college basketball in turnovers per game (14.3) and third-best in turnovers forced (25.7).

The Volunteers are the best squad in college basketball in 3-pointers made (12.5 per game) and 136th in 3-point percentage (32.1%).

Tennessee is 55th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (4.8 per game) and 118th in 3-point percentage defensively (28.4%).

In 2024-25, the Volunteers have attempted 52.2% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 47.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 65.5% of the Volunteers’ buckets have been 2-pointers, and 34.5% have been 3-pointers.

Catch women’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.

Tulsa’s Top Players

Golden Hurricane Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Delanie Crawford 11 17.4 5.8 2.3 1.2 0.4 2.6 Elise Hill 11 10.1 3.7 2.3 1.1 0.1 1.6 Mady Cartwright 11 9 5.1 1.1 1.3 0.4 0.7 Paige Bradley 11 8.3 5.1 1.5 1.1 0 0.7 Hadley Periman 8 7 7 1.5 1.3 1.6 0.8

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 10 19.8 6.1 3.9 3.4 1 1.3 Samara Spencer 10 13.4 3.3 5.3 1.1 0.2 2.8 Ruby Whitehorn 10 12.4 5.9 1.7 1.4 0.3 1 Lazaria Spearman 10 10.8 5.7 0.7 1.3 0.5 0.7 Jewel Spear 8 9.8 2.6 1.5 1 0.4 2

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Tulsa’s Upcoming Schedule

December 21 vs. Tennessee at 11:00 AM ET

December 29 vs. East Carolina at 3:00 PM ET

January 1 at North Texas at 5:00 PM ET

January 4 vs. UTSA at 3:00 PM ET

January 8 vs. Charlotte at 7:30 PM ET

January 11 at Temple at 2:00 PM ET

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

December 21 at Tulsa at 11:00 AM ET

December 29 vs. Winthrop at 2:00 PM ET

January 2 at Texas A&M at 8:00 PM ET

January 5 vs. Oklahoma at 3:00 PM ET

January 9 vs. LSU at 6:30 PM ET

January 12 at Arkansas at 1:00 PM ET

Start watching women’s hoops LIVE with Fubo!

id: