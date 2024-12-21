How to Watch Tulsa vs. Tennessee Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – December 21
Published 12:45 am Saturday, December 21, 2024
Two streaking squads square off when the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-5) host the Tennessee Volunteers (10-0) on Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 11:00 AM ET. The Golden Hurricane are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Volunteers, who have won 10 in a row.
Tulsa vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Massimino Court in West Palm Beach, Florida
Tulsa 2024-25 Stats
- The Volunteers are the best squad in the country in points scored (96.9 per game) and 246th in points allowed (66.7).
- Tulsa is pulling down 36.2 boards per game (63rd-ranked in college basketball) this season, while allowing 35.8 rebounds per contest (307th-ranked).
- With 17.3 assists per game, the Volunteers are 29th in the country.
- Tulsa ranks 203rd in the country with 16.5 turnovers per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 68th with 18.8 forced turnovers per contest.
- Beyond the arc, the Volunteers are best in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (12.5). They are 136th in 3-point percentage at 32.1%.
- Tulsa is 162nd in the country with 5.8 treys allowed per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 202nd with a 31.1% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.
- In 2024-25, the Volunteers have attempted 47.8% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 52.2% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 34.5% of the Volunteers’ buckets have been 3-pointers, and 65.5% have been 2-pointers.
Tennessee 2024-25 Stats
- In 2024-25, the Volunteers are best in college basketball on offense (96.9 points scored per game) and ranked 246th defensively (66.7 points allowed).
- On the glass, Tennessee is 15th-best in the country in rebounds (39.9 per game). It is 95th in rebounds allowed (29.3 per game).
- The Volunteers are 29th in the country in assists (17.3 per game) in 2024-25.
- Tennessee is 86th in college basketball in turnovers per game (14.3) and third-best in turnovers forced (25.7).
- The Volunteers are the best squad in college basketball in 3-pointers made (12.5 per game) and 136th in 3-point percentage (32.1%).
- Tennessee is 55th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (4.8 per game) and 118th in 3-point percentage defensively (28.4%).
- In 2024-25, the Volunteers have attempted 52.2% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 47.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 65.5% of the Volunteers’ buckets have been 2-pointers, and 34.5% have been 3-pointers.
Tulsa’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Delanie Crawford
|11
|17.4
|5.8
|2.3
|1.2
|0.4
|2.6
|Elise Hill
|11
|10.1
|3.7
|2.3
|1.1
|0.1
|1.6
|Mady Cartwright
|11
|9
|5.1
|1.1
|1.3
|0.4
|0.7
|Paige Bradley
|11
|8.3
|5.1
|1.5
|1.1
|0
|0.7
|Hadley Periman
|8
|7
|7
|1.5
|1.3
|1.6
|0.8
Tennessee’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Talaysia Cooper
|10
|19.8
|6.1
|3.9
|3.4
|1
|1.3
|Samara Spencer
|10
|13.4
|3.3
|5.3
|1.1
|0.2
|2.8
|Ruby Whitehorn
|10
|12.4
|5.9
|1.7
|1.4
|0.3
|1
|Lazaria Spearman
|10
|10.8
|5.7
|0.7
|1.3
|0.5
|0.7
|Jewel Spear
|8
|9.8
|2.6
|1.5
|1
|0.4
|2
Tulsa’s Upcoming Schedule
- December 21 vs. Tennessee at 11:00 AM ET
- December 29 vs. East Carolina at 3:00 PM ET
- January 1 at North Texas at 5:00 PM ET
- January 4 vs. UTSA at 3:00 PM ET
- January 8 vs. Charlotte at 7:30 PM ET
- January 11 at Temple at 2:00 PM ET
Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule
- December 21 at Tulsa at 11:00 AM ET
- December 29 vs. Winthrop at 2:00 PM ET
- January 2 at Texas A&M at 8:00 PM ET
- January 5 vs. Oklahoma at 3:00 PM ET
- January 9 vs. LSU at 6:30 PM ET
- January 12 at Arkansas at 1:00 PM ET
