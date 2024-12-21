How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 22
Published 9:58 pm Saturday, December 21, 2024
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits and the Texas Longhorns square off for one of four games on the college basketball slate on Sunday that feature a ranked team.
Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Loyola (MD) Greyhounds at No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Cincinnati Bearcats at No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Dakota State Jackrabbits at No. 6 Texas Longhorns
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Omaha Mavericks at No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
id: