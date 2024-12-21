How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 22
Published 8:54 pm Saturday, December 21, 2024
Top-25 teams will be in action in six games on Sunday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Morgan State Bears squaring off against the Iowa State Cyclones at James H. Hilton Coliseum.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Morgan State Bears at No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kent State Golden Flashes at No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at No. 24 Michigan Wolverines
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
Central Arkansas Bears at No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Brown Bears at No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Grambling Tigers at No. 19 Cincinnati Bearcats
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
