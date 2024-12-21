How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 22

Published 8:54 pm Saturday, December 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Sunday, December 22

Top-25 teams will be in action in six games on Sunday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Morgan State Bears squaring off against the Iowa State Cyclones at James H. Hilton Coliseum.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Morgan State Bears at No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones

Kent State Golden Flashes at No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at No. 24 Michigan Wolverines

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

Central Arkansas Bears at No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Brown Bears at No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks

Grambling Tigers at No. 19 Cincinnati Bearcats

