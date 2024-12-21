How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 22 Published 8:54 pm Saturday, December 21, 2024

Top-25 teams will be in action in six games on Sunday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Morgan State Bears squaring off against the Iowa State Cyclones at James H. Hilton Coliseum.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Morgan State Bears at No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kent State Golden Flashes at No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at No. 24 Michigan Wolverines

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

Central Arkansas Bears at No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Brown Bears at No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Grambling Tigers at No. 19 Cincinnati Bearcats

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

