How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published 12:54 am Saturday, December 21, 2024
The Memphis Grizzlies (19-9) play the Atlanta Hawks (14-14) on December 21, 2024.
Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Hawks allow to opponents.
- Memphis has an 18-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank fourth.
- The Grizzlies record 122.9 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 119.3 the Hawks give up.
- Memphis has a 16-2 record when putting up more than 119.3 points.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks have shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points above the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.
- Atlanta is 13-9 when it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.
- The Hawks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at eighth.
- The Hawks’ 116.5 points per game are just 3.5 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.
- Atlanta has put together an 11-7 record in games it scores more than 113 points.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Grizzlies have performed better when playing at home this season, scoring 123.1 points per game, compared to 122.7 per game away from home.
- In 2024-25, Memphis is allowing 109.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 117.2.
- The Grizzlies are sinking 14.3 three-pointers per game with a 37.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 1.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than they’re averaging in road games (12.9 threes per game, 35.7% three-point percentage).
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- The Hawks score 118.5 points per game at home, 3.6 more than on the road (114.9). On defense they concede 121.2 per game, 3.7 more than on the road (117.5).
- At home Atlanta is allowing 121.2 points per game, 3.7 more than it is on the road (117.5).
- The Hawks average the same number of assists per game at home as on the road (29.7).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Gregory Jackson
|Out
|Foot
|Marcus Smart
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|Ja Morant
|Questionable
|Back
|Jay Huff
|Out
|Ankle
|Vince Williams Jr.
|Out
|Ankle
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Onyeka Okongwu
|Out
|Knee
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal
|Trae Young
|Questionable
|Heel