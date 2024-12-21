How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21 Published 12:54 am Saturday, December 21, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies (19-9) play the Atlanta Hawks (14-14) on December 21, 2024.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: FDSSE

FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Get tickets for this game at StubHub.

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Hawks allow to opponents.

Memphis has an 18-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank fourth.

The Grizzlies record 122.9 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 119.3 the Hawks give up.

Memphis has a 16-2 record when putting up more than 119.3 points.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks have shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points above the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.

Atlanta is 13-9 when it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.

The Hawks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at eighth.

The Hawks’ 116.5 points per game are just 3.5 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.

Atlanta has put together an 11-7 record in games it scores more than 113 points.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Grizzlies have performed better when playing at home this season, scoring 123.1 points per game, compared to 122.7 per game away from home.

In 2024-25, Memphis is allowing 109.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 117.2.

The Grizzlies are sinking 14.3 three-pointers per game with a 37.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 1.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than they’re averaging in road games (12.9 threes per game, 35.7% three-point percentage).

Catch NBA action all season long on Max.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks score 118.5 points per game at home, 3.6 more than on the road (114.9). On defense they concede 121.2 per game, 3.7 more than on the road (117.5).

At home Atlanta is allowing 121.2 points per game, 3.7 more than it is on the road (117.5).

The Hawks average the same number of assists per game at home as on the road (29.7).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Gregory Jackson Out Foot Marcus Smart Questionable Shoulder Ja Morant Questionable Back Jay Huff Out Ankle Vince Williams Jr. Out Ankle

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Onyeka Okongwu Out Knee Cody Zeller Out Personal Trae Young Questionable Heel

id: