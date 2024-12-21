How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 21 Published 1:53 am Saturday, December 21, 2024

There are seven games featuring an SEC team on the Saturday college basketball schedule, including the Purdue Boilermakers versus the Auburn Tigers.

Today’s SEC Games

North Florida Ospreys at No. 7 Florida Gators

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 21 Memphis Tigers

Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

North Carolina A&T Aggies at Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Austin Peay Governors at Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 16 Purdue Boilermakers at No. 2 Auburn Tigers

Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Queens Royals at No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

