Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kings Game – December 21 Published 5:42 am Saturday, December 21, 2024

Gustav Nyquist will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Los Angeles Kings face off at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, starting at 1:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Nyquist’s props against the Kings? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Bet on Gustav Nyquist props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Kings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network

NHL Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Nyquist Prop Insights

In 32 games, Nyquist has averaged 17:04 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -14.

Nyquist has 12 points overall, picking up at least one point in 10 different games.

Nyquist has zero points on the power play.

Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 17.1%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

In nine of the 32 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

In 32 games played this season, he has put up 12 points, with two multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Nyquist props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Kings Defensive Insights

The Kings have given up 81 total goals (2.5 per game), the fewest in NHL action.

Its +20 goal differential is the sixth-best in the league.

The Kings are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Nyquist vs. Kings

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 32 Games 1 12 Points 0 6 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: