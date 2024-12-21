Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kings Game – December 21
Published 5:42 am Saturday, December 21, 2024
Gustav Nyquist will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Los Angeles Kings face off at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, starting at 1:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Nyquist’s props against the Kings? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)
Bet on Gustav Nyquist props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Kings Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 21, 2024
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Nyquist Prop Insights
- In 32 games, Nyquist has averaged 17:04 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -14.
- Nyquist has 12 points overall, picking up at least one point in 10 different games.
- Nyquist has zero points on the power play.
- Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 17.1%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
- In nine of the 32 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- In 32 games played this season, he has put up 12 points, with two multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Nyquist props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Kings Defensive Insights
- The Kings have given up 81 total goals (2.5 per game), the fewest in NHL action.
- Its +20 goal differential is the sixth-best in the league.
- The Kings are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Nyquist vs. Kings
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Los Angeles
|32
|Games
|1
|12
|Points
|0
|6
|Goals
|0
|6
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: