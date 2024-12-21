Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kings Game – December 21

Published 5:42 am Saturday, December 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kings Game - December 21

Gustav Nyquist will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Los Angeles Kings face off at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, starting at 1:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Nyquist’s props against the Kings? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Predators vs. Kings Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 21, 2024
  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • In 32 games, Nyquist has averaged 17:04 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -14.
  • Nyquist has 12 points overall, picking up at least one point in 10 different games.
  • Nyquist has zero points on the power play.
  • Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 17.1%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
  • In nine of the 32 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • In 32 games played this season, he has put up 12 points, with two multi-point games.

Kings Defensive Insights

  • The Kings have given up 81 total goals (2.5 per game), the fewest in NHL action.
  • Its +20 goal differential is the sixth-best in the league.
  • The Kings are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Kings

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles
32 Games 1
12 Points 0
6 Goals 0
6 Assists 0

