Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kings Game – December 21

Published 5:42 am Saturday, December 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

Filip Forsberg will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Los Angeles Kings play on Saturday, December 21, 2024, at 1:30 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Forsberg in the Predators-Kings matchup? Use our stats and information to assist you.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Predators vs. Kings Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 21, 2024
  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • In 33 games, Forsberg has a plus-minus of -10, and is averaging 18:56 on the ice.
  • Forsberg has 24 points overall, having at least one point in 18 different games.
  • On the power play he has three goals, plus five assists.
  • He has a 7.9% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet 10 times this season in games with a set points prop (33 opportunities).
  • He has put up a point in 18 games this season, with six multiple-point games.

Kings Defensive Insights

  • The Kings have given up 81 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking first in league play for the fewest goals against.
  • Its +20 goal differential is the sixth-best in the league.
  • The Kings have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 22 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Kings

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles
33 Games 1
24 Points 0
9 Goals 0
15 Assists 0

