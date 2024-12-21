Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kings Game – December 21
Published 5:42 am Saturday, December 21, 2024
Filip Forsberg will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Los Angeles Kings play on Saturday, December 21, 2024, at 1:30 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Forsberg in the Predators-Kings matchup? Use our stats and information to assist you.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)
Predators vs. Kings Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 21, 2024
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Forsberg Prop Insights
- In 33 games, Forsberg has a plus-minus of -10, and is averaging 18:56 on the ice.
- Forsberg has 24 points overall, having at least one point in 18 different games.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus five assists.
- He has a 7.9% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet 10 times this season in games with a set points prop (33 opportunities).
- He has put up a point in 18 games this season, with six multiple-point games.
Kings Defensive Insights
- The Kings have given up 81 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking first in league play for the fewest goals against.
- Its +20 goal differential is the sixth-best in the league.
- The Kings have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 22 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg vs. Kings
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Los Angeles
|33
|Games
|1
|24
|Points
|0
|9
|Goals
|0
|15
|Assists
|0
