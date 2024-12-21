College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 22

Published 9:48 pm Saturday, December 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 22

Sunday’s college basketball lineup in the SEC has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Missouri Tigers. Scroll down for all our predictions against the spread.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Kent State +20.5 vs. Alabama

  • Matchup: Kent State Golden Flashes at Alabama Crimson Tide
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Alabama by 13.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Alabama -20.5
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 22
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Illinois -2.5 vs. Missouri

  • Matchup: Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Missouri Tigers
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Illinois by 4.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Illinois -2.5
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 22
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: New Orleans +27.5 vs. LSU

  • Matchup: New Orleans Privateers at LSU Tigers
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: LSU by 23.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: LSU -27.5
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 22
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

