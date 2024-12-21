College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 22 Published 9:48 pm Saturday, December 21, 2024

Sunday’s college basketball lineup in the SEC has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Missouri Tigers. Scroll down for all our predictions against the spread.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Kent State +20.5 vs. Alabama

Matchup: Kent State Golden Flashes at Alabama Crimson Tide

Kent State Golden Flashes at Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Favorite & Spread: Alabama by 13.6 points

Alabama by 13.6 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Alabama -20.5

Alabama -20.5 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: December 22

December 22 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Illinois -2.5 vs. Missouri

Matchup: Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Missouri Tigers

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Missouri Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Illinois by 4.4 points

Illinois by 4.4 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Illinois -2.5

Illinois -2.5 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: December 22

December 22 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: New Orleans +27.5 vs. LSU

Matchup: New Orleans Privateers at LSU Tigers

New Orleans Privateers at LSU Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: LSU by 23.2 points

LSU by 23.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: LSU -27.5

LSU -27.5 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: December 22

December 22 TV Channel: SEC Network+

