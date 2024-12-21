Buy Tickets for Los Angeles Kings vs. Nashville Predators on December 21 Published 5:55 am Saturday, December 21, 2024

Anze Kopitar and Filip Forsberg will be two of the most exciting players to watch when the Los Angeles Kings meet the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, December 21 at 1:30 PM ET.

Kings vs. Predators Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 21

Saturday, December 21 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Favorite: Kings (-121)

Kings (-121) Total: 5.5

5.5 TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!

Players to Watch

Kings Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Anze Kopitar 32 10 27 37 Adrian Kempe 32 16 15 31 Alex Laferriere 32 12 12 24 Kevin Fiala 31 12 8 20 Brandt Clarke 32 3 15 18 Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 33 9 15 24 Roman Josi 29 7 16 23 Jonathan Marchessault 33 9 11 20 Steven Stamkos 33 9 10 19 Ryan O’Reilly 30 7 11 18

Kings vs. Predators Stat Comparison

The Kings’ 3.2 average goals per game add up to 101 total, which makes them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Los Angeles is ranked No. 1 in league action in terms of the fewest goals against, having allowed 81 total goals (2.5 per game).

The Kings’ offense has the NHL’s 28th-ranked power-play conversion rate (15.12%).

The Predators have the league’s 31st-ranked scoring offense (76 total goals, 2.3 per game).

Nashville’s 103 total goals allowed (3.1 per game) rank 22nd in the NHL.

The Predators’ power-play conversion rate (17.71%) ranks 23rd in the league.

