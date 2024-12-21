Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Saturday, December 21
Published 5:23 pm Saturday, December 21, 2024
The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils versus the Tulsa Golden Hurricane is one of many solid options on Saturday in college basketball action — suggested picks against the spread for 10 games are available below.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Mississippi Valley State +26.5 vs. Tulsa
- Matchup: Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Tulsa Golden Hurricane
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: December 21
- Computer Projection: Tulsa by 12 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Tulsa (-26.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: North Florida +26.5 vs. Florida
- Matchup: North Florida Ospreys at Florida Gators
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: December 21
- Computer Projection: Florida by 16.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Florida (-26.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Lamar +25.5 vs. Texas Tech
- Matchup: Lamar Cardinals at Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 21
- Computer Projection: Texas Tech by 15.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas Tech (-25.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Butler +9.5 vs. UConn
- Matchup: UConn Huskies at Butler Bulldogs
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: December 21
- Computer Projection: UConn by 1.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UConn (-9.5)
- TV Channel: Peacock
ATS Pick: Central Michigan +27.5 vs. Arizona
- Matchup: Central Michigan Chippewas at Arizona Wildcats
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 21
- Computer Projection: Arizona by 20.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Arizona (-27.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Coppin State +8.5 vs. Navy
- Matchup: Navy Midshipmen at Coppin State Eagles
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 21
- Computer Projection: Navy by 1.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Navy (-8.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Nevada -8.5 vs. Colorado State
- Matchup: Colorado State Rams at Nevada Wolf Pack
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: December 21
- Computer Projection: Nevada by 15 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Nevada (-8.5)
- TV Channel: MW Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Cent. Conn. St. -2.5 vs. Quinnipiac
- Matchup: Quinnipiac Bobcats at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 21
- Computer Projection: Cent. Conn. St. by 9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Cent. Conn. St. (-2.5)
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
ATS Pick: Queens +27.5 vs. Ole Miss
- Matchup: Queens Royals at Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: December 21
- Computer Projection: Ole Miss by 21.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Ole Miss (-27.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
ATS Pick: Furman -2.5 vs. Harvard
- Matchup: Furman Paladins at Harvard Crimson
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: December 21
- Computer Projection: Furman by 8.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Furman (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
