Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Saturday, December 21

Published 5:23 pm Saturday, December 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Saturday, December 21

The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils versus the Tulsa Golden Hurricane is one of many solid options on Saturday in college basketball action — suggested picks against the spread for 10 games are available below.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS

ATS Pick: Mississippi Valley State +26.5 vs. Tulsa

  • Matchup: Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Tulsa Golden Hurricane
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 21
  • Computer Projection: Tulsa by 12 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Tulsa (-26.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: North Florida +26.5 vs. Florida

  • Matchup: North Florida Ospreys at Florida Gators
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 21
  • Computer Projection: Florida by 16.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Florida (-26.5)
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATS Pick: Lamar +25.5 vs. Texas Tech

  • Matchup: Lamar Cardinals at Texas Tech Red Raiders
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 21
  • Computer Projection: Texas Tech by 15.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Texas Tech (-25.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: Butler +9.5 vs. UConn

  • Matchup: UConn Huskies at Butler Bulldogs
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 21
  • Computer Projection: UConn by 1.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: UConn (-9.5)
  • TV Channel: Peacock

ATS Pick: Central Michigan +27.5 vs. Arizona

  • Matchup: Central Michigan Chippewas at Arizona Wildcats
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 21
  • Computer Projection: Arizona by 20.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Arizona (-27.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Email newsletter signup

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

ATS Pick: Coppin State +8.5 vs. Navy

  • Matchup: Navy Midshipmen at Coppin State Eagles
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 21
  • Computer Projection: Navy by 1.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Navy (-8.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: Nevada -8.5 vs. Colorado State

  • Matchup: Colorado State Rams at Nevada Wolf Pack
  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 21
  • Computer Projection: Nevada by 15 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Nevada (-8.5)
  • TV Channel: MW Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATS Pick: Cent. Conn. St. -2.5 vs. Quinnipiac

  • Matchup: Quinnipiac Bobcats at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 21
  • Computer Projection: Cent. Conn. St. by 9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Cent. Conn. St. (-2.5)
  • TV Channel: NEC Front Row

ATS Pick: Queens +27.5 vs. Ole Miss

  • Matchup: Queens Royals at Ole Miss Rebels
  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 21
  • Computer Projection: Ole Miss by 21.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Ole Miss (-27.5)
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

ATS Pick: Furman -2.5 vs. Harvard

  • Matchup: Furman Paladins at Harvard Crimson
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 21
  • Computer Projection: Furman by 8.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Furman (-2.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Predictions

Titans vs. Colts Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Week 16

Titans vs. Colts Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 16

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 21

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 21

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 21

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 21

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 21

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 21

Print Article

SportsPlus