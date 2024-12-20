Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 21? Published 6:53 pm Friday, December 20, 2024

Will Steven Stamkos find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators play the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 1:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

Stamkos has scored in eight of 33 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored versus the Kings this season in one game (zero shots).

He has six goals on the power play, and also four assists.

He has an 11.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 81 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2024 Penguins 1 1 0 19:12 Home L 5-4 OT 12/17/2024 Rangers 2 0 2 18:35 Home W 2-0 12/14/2024 Avalanche 1 1 0 16:39 Away L 5-2 12/12/2024 Stars 1 0 1 16:28 Away W 4-1 12/10/2024 Flames 1 0 1 19:08 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 15:47 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:38 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:24 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 1 0 1 19:59 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 1 0 1 16:23 Home L 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network

NHL Network

