Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 21? Published 6:53 pm Friday, December 20, 2024

When the Nashville Predators take on the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 1:30 PM ET, will Ryan O’Reilly light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

O’Reilly has scored in six of 30 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored against the Kings this season in one game (one shot).

O’Reilly has picked up three goals and two assists on the power play.

He has a 14% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 81 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2024 Penguins 1 0 1 18:38 Home L 5-4 OT 12/17/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 16:00 Home W 2-0 12/14/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:08 Away L 5-2 12/12/2024 Stars 3 2 1 16:10 Away W 4-1 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 1 1 0 19:43 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 19:26 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 1 1 0 17:50 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 0 0 0 21:32 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 1 0 1 22:35 Home W 4-1

Predators vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network

NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

