Where to Watch Tennessee vs. Ohio State on TV or Streaming Live – 2024 CFP First Round
Published 8:48 pm Friday, December 20, 2024
The College Football Playoff first round will see the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) hosting the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (10-2) at 8 p.m. ET at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State is the favorite in the matchup, by 7 points.
We dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts below, including how to watch on ABC/ESPN.
Tennessee vs. Ohio State Live Stream and TV Viewing Options
- Game day: Saturday, December 21, 2024
- Game time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC/ESPN
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
- Stadium: Ohio Stadium
- Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Tennessee Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|1,485 YDS / 22 TD / 123.8 YPG / 5.8 YPC
19 REC / 141 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 12.8 REC YPG
|Nico Iamaleava
|QB
|2,502 YDS (65.7%) / 19 TD / 5 INT
317 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 26.4 RUSH YPG
|Dont’e Thornton
|WR
|25 REC / 647 YDS / 6 TD / 53.9 YPG
|DeSean Bishop
|RB
|433 YDS / 3 TD / 48.1 YPG / 6.5 YPC
|James Pearce Jr.
|DL
|28 TKL / 7 TFL / 7.5 SACK
|Will Brooks
|DB
|40 TKL / 2 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 3 INT
|Joshua Josephs
|DL
|32 TKL / 3 TFL / 1.5 SACK
|Boo Carter
|DB
|31 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. Chattanooga
|W 69-3
|9/7/2024
|at North Carolina State
|W 51-10
|9/14/2024
|vs. Kent State
|W 71-0
|9/21/2024
|at Oklahoma
|W 25-15
|10/5/2024
|at Arkansas
|L 19-14
|10/12/2024
|vs. Florida
|W 23-17
|10/19/2024
|vs. Alabama
|W 24-17
|11/2/2024
|vs. Kentucky
|W 28-18
|11/9/2024
|vs. Mississippi State
|W 33-14
|11/16/2024
|at Georgia
|L 31-17
|11/23/2024
|vs. UTEP
|W 56-0
|11/30/2024
|at Vanderbilt
|W 36-23
|12/21/2024
|at Ohio State
|–
Ohio State Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Will Howard
|QB
|2,860 YDS (72.3%) / 27 TD / 8 INT
137 RUSH YDS / 7 RUSH TD / 11.4 RUSH YPG
|Jeremiah Smith
|WR
|57 REC / 934 YDS / 10 TD / 77.8 YPG
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|805 YDS / 8 TD / 67.1 YPG / 5.5 YPC
15 REC / 109 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 9.9 REC YPG
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|60 REC / 743 YDS / 9 TD / 61.9 YPG
|Cody Simon
|LB
|58 TKL / 6 TFL / 5 SACK
|Sonny Styles
|DB
|59 TKL / 7 TFL / 4 SACK
|Jack Sawyer
|DL
|36 TKL / 2 TFL / 4.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Lathan Ransom
|DB
|43 TKL / 6 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. Akron
|W 52-6
|9/7/2024
|vs. Western Michigan
|W 56-0
|9/21/2024
|vs. Marshall
|W 49-14
|9/28/2024
|at Michigan State
|W 38-7
|10/5/2024
|vs. Iowa
|W 35-7
|10/12/2024
|at Oregon
|L 32-31
|10/26/2024
|vs. Nebraska
|W 21-17
|11/2/2024
|at Penn State
|W 20-13
|11/9/2024
|vs. Purdue
|W 45-0
|11/16/2024
|at Northwestern
|W 31-7
|11/23/2024
|vs. Indiana
|W 38-15
|11/30/2024
|vs. Michigan
|L 13-10
|12/21/2024
|vs. Tennessee
|–