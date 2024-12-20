Where to Watch Tennessee vs. Ohio State on TV or Streaming Live – 2024 CFP First Round

Published 8:48 pm Friday, December 20, 2024

By Data Skrive

Where to Watch Tennessee vs. Ohio State on TV or Streaming Live - 2024 CFP First Round

The College Football Playoff first round will see the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) hosting the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (10-2) at 8 p.m. ET at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State is the favorite in the matchup, by 7 points.

We dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts below, including how to watch on ABC/ESPN.

Email newsletter signup

Watch college football live without cable. Stream ACC, SEC, ESPN and more with Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Sign up today and start watching college football games right now.

Tennessee vs. Ohio State Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

  • Game day: Saturday, December 21, 2024
  • Game time: 8 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ABC/ESPN
  • Location: Columbus, Ohio
  • Stadium: Ohio Stadium
  • Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on Fubo.

Tennessee Key Players

Name Position Stats
Dylan Sampson RB 1,485 YDS / 22 TD / 123.8 YPG / 5.8 YPC
19 REC / 141 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 12.8 REC YPG
Nico Iamaleava QB 2,502 YDS (65.7%) / 19 TD / 5 INT
317 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 26.4 RUSH YPG
Dont’e Thornton WR 25 REC / 647 YDS / 6 TD / 53.9 YPG
DeSean Bishop RB 433 YDS / 3 TD / 48.1 YPG / 6.5 YPC
James Pearce Jr. DL 28 TKL / 7 TFL / 7.5 SACK
Will Brooks DB 40 TKL / 2 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 3 INT
Joshua Josephs DL 32 TKL / 3 TFL / 1.5 SACK
Boo Carter DB 31 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. Chattanooga W 69-3
9/7/2024 at North Carolina State W 51-10
9/14/2024 vs. Kent State W 71-0
9/21/2024 at Oklahoma W 25-15
10/5/2024 at Arkansas L 19-14
10/12/2024 vs. Florida W 23-17
10/19/2024 vs. Alabama W 24-17
11/2/2024 vs. Kentucky W 28-18
11/9/2024 vs. Mississippi State W 33-14
11/16/2024 at Georgia L 31-17
11/23/2024 vs. UTEP W 56-0
11/30/2024 at Vanderbilt W 36-23
12/21/2024 at Ohio State

Get tickets for any college football game this season at Ticketmaster.

Ohio State Key Players

Name Position Stats
Will Howard QB 2,860 YDS (72.3%) / 27 TD / 8 INT
137 RUSH YDS / 7 RUSH TD / 11.4 RUSH YPG
Jeremiah Smith WR 57 REC / 934 YDS / 10 TD / 77.8 YPG
Quinshon Judkins RB 805 YDS / 8 TD / 67.1 YPG / 5.5 YPC
15 REC / 109 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 9.9 REC YPG
Emeka Egbuka WR 60 REC / 743 YDS / 9 TD / 61.9 YPG
Cody Simon LB 58 TKL / 6 TFL / 5 SACK
Sonny Styles DB 59 TKL / 7 TFL / 4 SACK
Jack Sawyer DL 36 TKL / 2 TFL / 4.5 SACK / 1 INT
Lathan Ransom DB 43 TKL / 6 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. Akron W 52-6
9/7/2024 vs. Western Michigan W 56-0
9/21/2024 vs. Marshall W 49-14
9/28/2024 at Michigan State W 38-7
10/5/2024 vs. Iowa W 35-7
10/12/2024 at Oregon L 32-31
10/26/2024 vs. Nebraska W 21-17
11/2/2024 at Penn State W 20-13
11/9/2024 vs. Purdue W 45-0
11/16/2024 at Northwestern W 31-7
11/23/2024 vs. Indiana W 38-15
11/30/2024 vs. Michigan L 13-10
12/21/2024 vs. Tennessee
id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, December 21

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 21

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Saturday, December 21

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 21

How to Watch the NBA Today, December 21

How to Watch the NBA Today, December 21

Where to Watch Titans vs. Colts on TV or Streaming Live - Dec. 22

Where to Watch Titans vs. Colts on TV or Streaming Live – Dec. 22

Print Article

SportsPlus