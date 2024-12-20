Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Saturday, December 21
Published 8:31 pm Friday, December 20, 2024
There are 15 games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that feature a ranked squad. That includes the Purdue Boilermakers versus the Auburn Tigers. We offer ATS picks for each contest in the piece below.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 7 Florida Gators vs. North Florida Ospreys
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Florida 89, North Florida 72
- Projected Favorite: Florida by 16.5 points
- Pick ATS: North Florida (+23.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Gainesville, Florida
- Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Xavier Musketeers vs. No. 9 Marquette Golden Eagles
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Marquette 77, Xavier 72
- Projected Favorite: Marquette by 5.5 points
- Pick ATS: Marquette (-3.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Cintas Center
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Butler Bulldogs vs. No. 11 UConn Huskies
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: UConn 74, Butler 72
- Projected Favorite: UConn by 1.7 points
- Pick ATS: Butler (+6.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Live Stream: Peacock
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. No. 5 Duke Blue Devils
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Duke 78, Georgia Tech 66
- Projected Favorite: Duke by 12.7 points
- Pick ATS: Georgia Tech (+15.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Hank McCamish Pavilion
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 21 Memphis Tigers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Memphis 77, Mississippi State 76
- Projected Favorite: Memphis by 0.9 points
- Pick ATS: Mississippi State (+1.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 12:30 PM ET
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 20 Michigan State Spartans vs. Florida Atlantic Owls
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Michigan State 85, Florida Atlantic 72
- Projected Favorite: Michigan State by 12.4 points
- Pick ATS: Florida Atlantic (+12.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: East Lansing, Michigan
- Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 15 Houston Cougars vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Houston 82, Texas A&M-CC 60
- Projected Favorite: Houston by 22.3 points
- Pick ATS: Texas A&M-CC (+27.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Fertitta Center
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 25 Clemson Tigers vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Clemson 75, Wake Forest 64
- Projected Favorite: Clemson by 11.2 points
- Pick ATS: Clemson (-10.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Clemson, South Carolina
- Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
North Carolina Tar Heels vs. No. 18 UCLA Bruins
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: UCLA 76, North Carolina 75
- Projected Favorite: UCLA by 1.4 points
- Pick ATS: North Carolina (+1.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 2 Auburn Tigers vs. No. 16 Purdue Boilermakers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Auburn 80, Purdue 70
- Projected Favorite: Auburn by 10.2 points
- Pick ATS: Auburn (-7.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Location: Birmingham, Alabama
- Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Queens Royals
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Ole Miss 85, Queens 63
- Projected Favorite: Ole Miss by 21.4 points
- Pick ATS: Queens (+26.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Location: Oxford, Mississippi
- Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Live Stream: SEC Network+
No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Kentucky 81, Ohio State 75
- Projected Favorite: Kentucky by 5.7 points
- Pick ATS: Ohio State (+7.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Stanford Cardinal vs. No. 10 Oregon Ducks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Oregon 76, Stanford 72
- Projected Favorite: Oregon by 4.4 points
- Pick ATS: Stanford (+7.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: San Jose, California
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 13 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Bucknell Bison
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Gonzaga 91, Bucknell 62
- Projected Favorite: Gonzaga by 28.9 points
- Pick ATS: Bucknell (+32.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Spokane, Washington
- Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 23 San Diego State Aztecs vs. California Golden Bears
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: San Diego State 78, Cal 70
- Projected Favorite: San Diego State by 7.7 points
- Pick ATS: San Diego State (-7.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Location: San Jose, California
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.