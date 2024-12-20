Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Saturday, December 21 Published 8:31 pm Friday, December 20, 2024

There are 15 games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that feature a ranked squad. That includes the Purdue Boilermakers versus the Auburn Tigers. We offer ATS picks for each contest in the piece below.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 7 Florida Gators vs. North Florida Ospreys

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Florida 89, North Florida 72

Florida 89, North Florida 72 Projected Favorite: Florida by 16.5 points

Florida by 16.5 points Pick ATS: North Florida (+23.5)

Key Facts

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Xavier Musketeers vs. No. 9 Marquette Golden Eagles

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Marquette 77, Xavier 72

Marquette 77, Xavier 72 Projected Favorite: Marquette by 5.5 points

Marquette by 5.5 points Pick ATS: Marquette (-3.5)

Key Facts

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Cintas Center TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Butler Bulldogs vs. No. 11 UConn Huskies

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: UConn 74, Butler 72

UConn 74, Butler 72 Projected Favorite: UConn by 1.7 points

UConn by 1.7 points Pick ATS: Butler (+6.5)

Key Facts

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Hinkle Fieldhouse TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Peacock

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. No. 5 Duke Blue Devils

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Duke 78, Georgia Tech 66

Duke 78, Georgia Tech 66 Projected Favorite: Duke by 12.7 points

Duke by 12.7 points Pick ATS: Georgia Tech (+15.5)

Key Facts

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Hank McCamish Pavilion TV Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 21 Memphis Tigers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Memphis 77, Mississippi State 76

Memphis 77, Mississippi State 76 Projected Favorite: Memphis by 0.9 points

Memphis by 0.9 points Pick ATS: Mississippi State (+1.5)

Key Facts

Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 20 Michigan State Spartans vs. Florida Atlantic Owls

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Michigan State 85, Florida Atlantic 72

Michigan State 85, Florida Atlantic 72 Projected Favorite: Michigan State by 12.4 points

Michigan State by 12.4 points Pick ATS: Florida Atlantic (+12.5)

Key Facts

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Jack Breslin Students Events Center TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 15 Houston Cougars vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Houston 82, Texas A&M-CC 60

Houston 82, Texas A&M-CC 60 Projected Favorite: Houston by 22.3 points

Houston by 22.3 points Pick ATS: Texas A&M-CC (+27.5)

Key Facts

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Fertitta Center

Fertitta Center TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 25 Clemson Tigers vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Clemson 75, Wake Forest 64

Clemson 75, Wake Forest 64 Projected Favorite: Clemson by 11.2 points

Clemson by 11.2 points Pick ATS: Clemson (-10.5)

Key Facts

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

Littlejohn Coliseum TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

North Carolina Tar Heels vs. No. 18 UCLA Bruins

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: UCLA 76, North Carolina 75

UCLA 76, North Carolina 75 Projected Favorite: UCLA by 1.4 points

UCLA by 1.4 points Pick ATS: North Carolina (+1.5)

Key Facts

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 2 Auburn Tigers vs. No. 16 Purdue Boilermakers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Auburn 80, Purdue 70

Auburn 80, Purdue 70 Projected Favorite: Auburn by 10.2 points

Auburn by 10.2 points Pick ATS: Auburn (-7.5)

Key Facts

Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Queens Royals

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Ole Miss 85, Queens 63

Ole Miss 85, Queens 63 Projected Favorite: Ole Miss by 21.4 points

Ole Miss by 21.4 points Pick ATS: Queens (+26.5)

Key Facts

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live Stream: SEC Network+

No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Kentucky 81, Ohio State 75

Kentucky 81, Ohio State 75 Projected Favorite: Kentucky by 5.7 points

Kentucky by 5.7 points Pick ATS: Ohio State (+7.5)

Key Facts

Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stanford Cardinal vs. No. 10 Oregon Ducks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Oregon 76, Stanford 72

Oregon 76, Stanford 72 Projected Favorite: Oregon by 4.4 points

Oregon by 4.4 points Pick ATS: Stanford (+7.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: SAP Center at San Jose

SAP Center at San Jose TV Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 13 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Bucknell Bison

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Gonzaga 91, Bucknell 62

Gonzaga 91, Bucknell 62 Projected Favorite: Gonzaga by 28.9 points

Gonzaga by 28.9 points Pick ATS: Bucknell (+32.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center

McCarthey Athletic Center TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 23 San Diego State Aztecs vs. California Golden Bears

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: San Diego State 78, Cal 70

San Diego State 78, Cal 70 Projected Favorite: San Diego State by 7.7 points

San Diego State by 7.7 points Pick ATS: San Diego State (-7.5)

Key Facts

Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Location: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: SAP Center at San Jose

SAP Center at San Jose TV Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

id: