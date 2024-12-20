Titans vs. Colts Player Props & Odds – Week 16 Published 9:42 am Friday, December 20, 2024

At Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts face the Tennessee Titans.

Want to place a wager on one of the top contributors in this matchup between the Colts and the Titans? See below for key facts and figures.

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Mason Rudolph 212.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) – –

Colts Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Anthony Richardson 178.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) 44.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) – Jonathan Taylor – 87.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) –

