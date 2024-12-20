NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 21 Published 10:31 pm Friday, December 20, 2024

There are several strong matchups on today’s NBA schedule, including the Miami Heat playing the Orlando Magic.

Dive into our betting odds preview below for analysis of all the big matchups in the NBA today.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 21

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Spread: Kings -6.5

Kings -6.5 Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 4.4 points)

Kings (Projected to win by 4.4 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.7 total projected points)

Over (227.7 total projected points) Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA

NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat

Spread: Magic -2.5

Magic -2.5 Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 4.5 points)

Magic (Projected to win by 4.5 points) Total: 208.5 points

208.5 points Total Pick: Over (216.4 total projected points)

Over (216.4 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSUN

FDSFL and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Spread: Grizzlies -2.5

Grizzlies -2.5 Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 5.2 points)

Grizzlies (Projected to win by 5.2 points) Total: 241.5 points

241.5 points Total Pick: Over (235.8 total projected points)

Over (235.8 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: FDSSE

FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Utah Jazz

Spread: Nets -2.5

Nets -2.5 Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 8.6 points)

Nets (Projected to win by 8.6 points) Total: 220.5 points

220.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.4 total projected points)

Over (227.4 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and KJZZ

YES and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. New York Knicks

Spread: Knicks -8.5

Knicks -8.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 11.9 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 11.9 points) Total: 226.5 points

226.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.8 total projected points)

Over (224.8 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: NBA TV, Gulf Coast Sports, and MSG

NBA TV, Gulf Coast Sports, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics

Spread: Celtics -10.5

Celtics -10.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 5.1 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 5.1 points) Total: 240.5 points

240.5 points Total Pick: Over (234.8 total projected points)

Over (234.8 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and CHSN

NBCS-BOS and CHSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Spread: Cavaliers -11.5

Cavaliers -11.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 15 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 15 points) Total: 219.5 points

219.5 points Total Pick: Over (224 total projected points)

Over (224 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: NBCS-PH+ and FDSOH

NBCS-PH+ and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors

Spread: Timberwolves -4.5

Timberwolves -4.5 Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 3.9 points)

Timberwolves (Projected to win by 3.9 points) Total: 215.5 points

215.5 points Total Pick: Over (220.3 total projected points)

Over (220.3 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSNX, and KARE 11

NBCS-BA, FDSNX, and KARE 11 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards

Spread: Bucks -12.5

Bucks -12.5 Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 15 points)

Bucks (Projected to win by 15 points) Total: 226.5 points

226.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.9 total projected points)

Over (226.9 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: MNMT and FDSWI

MNMT and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Spread: Mavericks -3.5

Mavericks -3.5 Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 5.2 points)

Mavericks (Projected to win by 5.2 points) Total: 222.5 points

222.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.3 total projected points)

Over (224.3 total projected points) Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: KFAA and KTLA

KFAA and KTLA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Spread: Spurs -6.5

Spurs -6.5 Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 6 points)

Spurs (Projected to win by 6 points) Total: 227.5 points

227.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.5 total projected points)

Over (224.5 total projected points) Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: KATU and FDSSW

KATU and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Detroit Pistons

Spread: Suns -6.5

Suns -6.5 Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 4.9 points)

Suns (Projected to win by 4.9 points) Total: 225.5 points

225.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.7 total projected points)

Over (226.7 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSDET

AZFamily and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

