Long time Harlan County Board of Education member leaves board Published 9:17 am Friday, December 20, 2024

The Harlan County School Board held a special called meeting recently, recognizing long time board member Myra Mosley for her service to Harlan County Public Schools Board of Education. Mosley is leaving the board after serving in her position for 24 years.

Board Chairman Gary Farmer called the meeting to order, and Superintendent Brent Roark brought the matter up at the top of the meeting.

“It’s her last board meeting with us after serving 24 years,” Roark said. “We want to acknowledge that, and we want to acknowledge what you’ve meant to Harlan County Schools, what you’ve meant to me, and what you’ve meant to this board.”

Roark took the opportunity to read some notes into the record.

“Jeff contacted several former board members, former superintendents, and he got quotes from all those people,” Roark said. “I want to read some of the quotes into the record…If you’ll indulge me for just a few minutes.”

Roark noted Mosley’s term on the board will end on Dec. 31.

“Mrs. Mosley has served for 24 years on the Harlan County Board of Education,” Roark said. “She did not seek reelection to her seat this year.”

Roark mentioned a new board member will become the District 3 representative in January.

“Mrs. Mosley’s district encompasses Green Hills Elementary, Harlan County High School, and Rosspoint Elementary. Board members and administrators who have served with Mrs. Mosley over the years are sharing their thoughts on the tremendous service she has provided to our school district. Board of Education Gary Farmer has served 29 years, 24 of those with Mrs. Mosley. He’s been Chairman for 22 years.”

Roark then turned the floor over to Farmer.

“I’m sure Myra fully remembers her first month on the board,” Farmer said. “At that time, this district’s finances and facilities were kind of not in a good spot. Those first years were tough. Myra did extremely well representing her district and all of Harlan County students.”

Farmer noted Mosley stood by her votes and always put the students first.

“Over the years, she’s earned the utmost respect of board members, students, staff, constituents and Harlan County. We appreciate it, Myra. We’re going to miss you. I’m sure you’ll keep up with us at least.”

Roark read messages from board members Wallace Napier and Hiram Fields, who were unable to attend.

“It’s been a pleasure to serve on the board with Myra,” Napier said. “She is an excellent board member, and she has the students at heart.”

Fields also sent a message, which was read by Roark.

“Myra is a very strong individual,” wrote Fields. “One who stands up for exactly what she believes in. I’ve enjoyed working with her the past four years, and I’ve learned a tremendous amount from her.”

Board member Scott Sherman shared his thoughts.

“I’ve only had the pleasure of working with you officially for two years,” Sherman said to Mosley. “But, I have admired your work here in the (Harlan) County Schools for many years.”

Sherman agreed with Farmer’s assessment of when Mosley began her tenure, Harlan County School District was in a tough spot.

“You’ve made some tough decisions, and it’s made us better in the long run, I think time has told that tale,” Sherman said. “I think you embody what a true elected official is. You have the kids at heart, I think every decision you’ve made has been with that in mind.”

Sherman stated the Harlan County School District will be better off for years to come because of Mosley’s work.

“We appreciate everything you’ve done for the students and employees here at Harlan County Schools.”

Roark also read quotes from multiple former board members, former administrators, staff, and others, all who shared positive statements about Mosley’s 24 years of service.

“One statement I’d like to add to all the accolades…is a quote from Albert Einstein,” Roark said. “’What is popular is not always right, and what is right is not always popular.’ I admire the fact that Mrs. Mosley has always exhibited the courage to vote based on her convictions, and what she believed was right. I thank you for your 24 years of service and dedication to Harlan County Schools and to the children of Harlan County.”

Farmer then presented Mosley with a token of appreciation to commemorate her service to Harlan County Schools.

“I’ve enjoyed my time serving the kids of this county,” Mosley said. “I have always gone with my convictions and voted the way I thought was best for the kids of this county…I will miss you all. I’ll miss being in the schools and being a part of all this, and I thank you all.”