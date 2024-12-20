How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 21

Published 8:56 pm Friday, December 20, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Purdue Boilermakers versus the Auburn Tigers is one of 15 games on Saturday’s college basketball schedule that features a ranked team on the court.

Today’s Top 25 Games

North Florida Ospreys at No. 7 Florida Gators

No. 9 Marquette Golden Eagles at Xavier Musketeers

No. 11 UConn Huskies at Butler Bulldogs

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

No. 5 Duke Blue Devils at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 21 Memphis Tigers

Florida Atlantic Owls at No. 20 Michigan State Spartans

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Texas A&M-CC Islanders at No. 15 Houston Cougars

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 25 Clemson Tigers

No. 18 UCLA Bruins at North Carolina Tar Heels

No. 16 Purdue Boilermakers at No. 2 Auburn Tigers

Queens Royals at No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats

No. 10 Oregon Ducks at Stanford Cardinal

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bucknell Bison at No. 13 Gonzaga Bulldogs

California Golden Bears at No. 23 San Diego State Aztecs

