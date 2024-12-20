How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 21
Published 8:56 pm Friday, December 20, 2024
The Purdue Boilermakers versus the Auburn Tigers is one of 15 games on Saturday’s college basketball schedule that features a ranked team on the court.
The Purdue Boilermakers versus the Auburn Tigers is one of 15 games on Saturday's college basketball schedule that features a ranked team on the court.
Today’s Top 25 Games
North Florida Ospreys at No. 7 Florida Gators
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 9 Marquette Golden Eagles at Xavier Musketeers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 11 UConn Huskies at Butler Bulldogs
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Peacock
No. 5 Duke Blue Devils at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 21 Memphis Tigers
- Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV channel: CBS
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Florida Atlantic Owls at No. 20 Michigan State Spartans
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Texas A&M-CC Islanders at No. 15 Houston Cougars
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 25 Clemson Tigers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 18 UCLA Bruins at North Carolina Tar Heels
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: CBS
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 16 Purdue Boilermakers at No. 2 Auburn Tigers
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Queens Royals at No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV channel: CBS
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 10 Oregon Ducks at Stanford Cardinal
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Bucknell Bison at No. 13 Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX12+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
California Golden Bears at No. 23 San Diego State Aztecs
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
