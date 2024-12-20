How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 21 Published 8:56 pm Friday, December 20, 2024

The Purdue Boilermakers versus the Auburn Tigers is one of 15 games on Saturday’s college basketball schedule that features a ranked team on the court.

Today’s Top 25 Games

North Florida Ospreys at No. 7 Florida Gators

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 9 Marquette Golden Eagles at Xavier Musketeers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 11 UConn Huskies at Butler Bulldogs

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

No. 5 Duke Blue Devils at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 21 Memphis Tigers

Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Florida Atlantic Owls at No. 20 Michigan State Spartans

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Texas A&M-CC Islanders at No. 15 Houston Cougars

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 25 Clemson Tigers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 18 UCLA Bruins at North Carolina Tar Heels

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 16 Purdue Boilermakers at No. 2 Auburn Tigers

Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Queens Royals at No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 10 Oregon Ducks at Stanford Cardinal

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bucknell Bison at No. 13 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX12+

FOX12+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

California Golden Bears at No. 23 San Diego State Aztecs

Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

