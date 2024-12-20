How to Watch Tennessee vs. Richmond Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – December 20 Published 2:45 am Friday, December 20, 2024

The Richmond Spiders (9-2) will try to continue a five-game road winning stretch at the Tennessee Volunteers (9-0) on Friday, December 20, 2024, at 2:15 PM ET.

Tennessee vs. Richmond Game Info

When: Friday, December 20, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET

Friday, December 20, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Massimino Court in West Palm Beach, Florida

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

The Spiders put up 73.3 points per game and give up 54.5, making them 80th in college basketball on offense and 26th on defense.

Tennessee ranks 12th-best in the nation by grabbing 40.6 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 125th in college basketball (30.2 allowed per contest).

This season the Spiders are 23rd-best in the nation in assists at 18.2 per game.

Tennessee ranks second-best in the country by forcing 26.8 turnovers per game. It ranks 109th in college basketball by averaging 14.6 turnovers per contest.

In 2024-25 the Spiders are 21st-best in the nation in 3-point makes (9.0 per game), and 11th-best in 3-point percentage (39.0%).

Tennessee is allowing 4.7 treys per game (50th-ranked in college basketball). It is allowing opponents to shoot 28.6% (127th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

The Spiders attempt 56.9% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 43.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 66.2% of the Spiders’ buckets are 2-pointers, and 33.8% are 3-pointers.

Richmond 2024-25 Stats

The Spiders score 73.3 points per game and allow 54.5, ranking them 80th in the country on offense and 26th defensively.

At 32.2 rebounds per game and 27.4 rebounds allowed, Richmond is 207th and 39th in the country, respectively.

This season the Spiders are 23rd-best in the country in assists at 18.2 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Richmond is 189th in the nation in committing them (16.3 per game). It is 170th in forcing them (16.6 per game).

The Spiders are the 21st-best team in the country in 3-pointers made (9.0 per game) and 11th-best in 3-point percentage (39.0%).

Richmond gives up 6.5 3-pointers per game and concedes 28.2% from beyond the arc, ranking 223rd and 110th, respectively, in the nation.

The Spiders attempt 43.1% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 33.8% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they take 56.9% of their shots, with 66.2% of their makes coming from there.

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 9 19.3 6.7 4.2 3.2 1.1 1.3 Samara Spencer 9 13.7 3.3 5.2 1.1 0.2 2.8 Ruby Whitehorn 9 12.1 5.8 1.7 1.6 0.2 1.1 Lazaria Spearman 9 11.1 5.3 0.8 1.4 0.6 0.8 Tess Darby 8 10.1 2.9 0.8 0.9 0.1 2.9

Richmond’s Top Players

Spiders Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Rachel Ullstrom 11 16.5 5.9 0.5 2.1 0.5 2.6 Maggie Doogan 11 14.5 6.2 2.4 1.0 1.2 1.0 Addie Budnik 11 9.0 3.3 3.3 0.8 1.0 1.2 Ally Sweeney 11 7.5 2.6 3.8 0.6 0.3 1.3 Faith Alston 1 6.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 0.0 0.0

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

December 20 vs. Richmond at 2:15 PM ET

December 21 at Tulsa at 11:00 AM ET

December 29 vs. Winthrop at 2:00 PM ET

January 2 at Texas A&M at 8:00 PM ET

January 5 vs. Oklahoma at 3:00 PM ET

January 9 vs. LSU at 6:30 PM ET

Richmond’s Upcoming Schedule

December 20 at Tennessee at 2:15 PM ET

December 21 at Alabama at 1:15 PM ET

December 29 vs. Dayton at 2:00 PM ET

January 2 at Fordham at 6:30 PM ET

January 5 at UMass at 1:00 PM ET

January 8 vs. George Mason at 6:00 PM ET

id: