Published 8:59 pm Friday, December 20, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, December 21

The Richmond Spiders and the Alabama Crimson Tide square off for one of six games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that include SEC teams.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

  • Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • TV channel: BallerTV

West Georgia Wolves at Vanderbilt Commodores

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Alabama State Hornets at Auburn Tigers

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET

Richmond Spiders at Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Time: 1:15 PM ET

North Florida Ospreys at Florida Gators

  • Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

