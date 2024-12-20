How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 21 Published 8:59 pm Friday, December 20, 2024

The Richmond Spiders and the Alabama Crimson Tide square off for one of six games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that include SEC teams.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV channel: BallerTV

West Georgia Wolves at Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Alabama State Hornets at Auburn Tigers

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Richmond Spiders at Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 1:15 PM ET

North Florida Ospreys at Florida Gators

Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: