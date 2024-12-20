How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Friday, December 20 Published 5:53 am Friday, December 20, 2024

The Friday college basketball slate includes one game featuring an SEC team on the court. That matchup? The the Houston Christian Huskies playing the Texas A&M Aggies.

Today’s SEC Games

Houston Christian Huskies at No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

id: