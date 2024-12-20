How to Pick the Kings vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 21 Published 12:50 pm Friday, December 20, 2024

Before the puck drops at 1:30 PM ET in Saturday’s contest between the Los Angeles Kings and the Nashville Predators, here are the best bets you should be thinking about, whether you’re wanting to place a single wager or have your sights set on putting together a parlay.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Kings vs. Predators Picks

Email newsletter signup

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.6 goals)

Los Angeles and its opponent have combined for more than Saturday’s total of 5.5 goals 14 times this season.

A total of 13 of Nashville’s games have finished with over 5.5 goals this season.

The total for this game (5.5) is 0.0 more than the combined scoring averages for the Kings (3.16) and the Predators (2.3).

The 5.6 goals per game these two teams are conceding on average are 0.2 more than the total for this contest.

Bet on the total at BetMGM today!

Moneyline Pick

Kings Moneyline: -112

The Kings are 12-6 this season when favored on the moneyline.

Los Angeles is 12-6 (victorious in 66.7% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -112 or shorter.

Based on this game’s moneyline, the Kings have an implied probability of 52.8% to win.

Predators Moneyline: -107

Nashville has claimed an upset victory once when playing as the underdog on the moneyline this season (in 13 games as the underdog).

When the Predators’ moneyline odds are -107 or longer, they have won a single game in 13 opportunities.

Nashville’s moneyline gives it an implied probability of 51.7% to win this game.

Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Los Angeles 3, Nashville 2

Kings Points Leaders

Anze Kopitar is one of Los Angeles’ leading contributors this season with 37 points. He has averaged 0.3 goals per game, shooting 25.6%.

Adrian Kempe is another of Los Angeles’ important contributors currently with 31 total points (16 goals and 15 assists) to his name.

Alex Laferriere has contributed 24 points for Los Angeles in 32 games this season, netting a goal on 18.2% of his shots and recording 12 goals and 12 assists.

As Los Angeles’ top goalie, David Rittich has recorded 10 wins and 7 losses this season while allowing 39 goals with 318 saves.

Predators Points Leaders

Nashville’s Filip Forsberg has collected 15 assists and nine goals in 33 games, good for 24 points.

Nashville’s Roman Josi has racked up 23 total points (0.7 per game), with seven goals and 16 assists.

Nashville’s Jonathan Marchessault has 20 points, courtesy of nine goals (first on team) and 11 assists (third).

Juuse Saros has a .906 save percentage (25th in the league), with 698 total saves, while allowing 72 goals (2.7 goals against average). He has put together a 7-14-6 record between the posts for Nashville this season.

Kings’ Schedule

Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/14/2024 Rangers W 5-1 Away -110 12/17/2024 Penguins L 3-2 Away -145 12/19/2024 Flyers W 7-3 Away -162 12/21/2024 Predators – Away -112 12/22/2024 Capitals – Away – 12/28/2024 Oilers – Home – 12/29/2024 Flyers – Home –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/14/2024 Avalanche L 5-2 Away +146 12/17/2024 Rangers W 2-0 Home -148 12/19/2024 Penguins L 5-4 Home -158 12/21/2024 Kings – Home -107 12/23/2024 Hurricanes – Home – 12/27/2024 Blues – Away – 12/30/2024 Jets – Away –

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Los Angeles vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: