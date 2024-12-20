Grizzlies vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 21
Published 10:18 pm Friday, December 20, 2024
The Memphis Grizzlies (19-9) take on the Atlanta Hawks (14-14) as only 2.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on FDSSE.
Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Grizzlies vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Grizzlies 120 – Hawks 115
Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 2.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-5.2)
- Pick OU:
Under (239.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 235.8
- The Grizzlies have been more successful against the spread than the Hawks this year, tallying an ATS record of 19-9-0, as opposed to the 11-17-0 mark of the Hawks.
- Atlanta covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point underdog or more 64.3% of the time. That’s more often than Memphis covers as a favorite of 2.5 or more (61.1%).
- Memphis’ games have gone over the total 60.7% of the time this season (17 out of 28), less often than Atlanta’s games have (18 out of 28).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Grizzlies are 15-5, a better tally than the Hawks have posted (8-7) as moneyline underdogs.
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- The Grizzlies own a top-five offense this year, ranking best in the league with 122.9 points per game. At the other end of the court, they rank 14th with 113.0 points allowed per contest.
- Memphis is allowing 43.8 boards per game this season (15th-ranked in NBA), but it has shined by grabbing 48.2 rebounds per contest (second-best).
- The Grizzlies have been piling up assists in 2024-25, ranking second-best in the NBA with 30.5 dimes per game.
- Although Memphis is committing 16.1 turnovers per game (second-worst in NBA), it ranks fourth-best in the league by forcing 15.8 turnovers per contest.
- With 13.7 treys per game, the Grizzlies rank 13th in the NBA. They own a 36.7% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 14th in the league.
Hawks Performance Insights
- On offense the Hawks are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA (116.5 points per game). Defensively they are fourth-worst (119.3 points conceded per game).
- In 2024-25, Atlanta is fourth-best in the league in rebounds (46.5 per game) and 19th in rebounds conceded (44.5).
- This season the Hawks are third-best in the NBA in assists at 29.7 per game.
- Atlanta is 24th in the league in turnovers per game (15.4) and fifth-best in turnovers forced (15.7).
- Beyond the arc, the Hawks are 20th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.3). They are 23rd in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.
