Grizzlies vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 21 Published 10:18 pm Friday, December 20, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies (19-9) take on the Atlanta Hawks (14-14) as only 2.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on FDSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Grizzlies 120 – Hawks 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 2.5)

Grizzlies (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-5.2)

Grizzlies (-5.2) Pick OU: Under (239.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 235.8

The Grizzlies have been more successful against the spread than the Hawks this year, tallying an ATS record of 19-9-0, as opposed to the 11-17-0 mark of the Hawks.

Atlanta covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point underdog or more 64.3% of the time. That’s more often than Memphis covers as a favorite of 2.5 or more (61.1%).

Memphis’ games have gone over the total 60.7% of the time this season (17 out of 28), less often than Atlanta’s games have (18 out of 28).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Grizzlies are 15-5, a better tally than the Hawks have posted (8-7) as moneyline underdogs.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

The Grizzlies own a top-five offense this year, ranking best in the league with 122.9 points per game. At the other end of the court, they rank 14th with 113.0 points allowed per contest.

Memphis is allowing 43.8 boards per game this season (15th-ranked in NBA), but it has shined by grabbing 48.2 rebounds per contest (second-best).

The Grizzlies have been piling up assists in 2024-25, ranking second-best in the NBA with 30.5 dimes per game.

Although Memphis is committing 16.1 turnovers per game (second-worst in NBA), it ranks fourth-best in the league by forcing 15.8 turnovers per contest.

With 13.7 treys per game, the Grizzlies rank 13th in the NBA. They own a 36.7% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 14th in the league.

Hawks Performance Insights

On offense the Hawks are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA (116.5 points per game). Defensively they are fourth-worst (119.3 points conceded per game).

In 2024-25, Atlanta is fourth-best in the league in rebounds (46.5 per game) and 19th in rebounds conceded (44.5).

This season the Hawks are third-best in the NBA in assists at 29.7 per game.

Atlanta is 24th in the league in turnovers per game (15.4) and fifth-best in turnovers forced (15.7).

Beyond the arc, the Hawks are 20th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.3). They are 23rd in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.

