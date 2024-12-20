December 20 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:23 am Friday, December 20, 2024

The Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals take the ice in one of many exciting matchups on the NHL schedule on Friday.

In terms of live coverage, we’ve got everything you need to know regarding Friday’s NHL action here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch December 20 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Toronto Maple Leafs @ Buffalo Sabres 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Carolina Hurricanes @ Washington Capitals 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ St. Louis Blues @ Florida Panthers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Montreal Canadiens @ Detroit Red Wings 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New York Rangers @ Dallas Stars 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Utah Hockey Club @ Minnesota Wild 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Colorado Avalanche @ Anaheim Ducks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

