College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 21
Published 9:49 pm Friday, December 20, 2024
Saturday’s college basketball lineup in the SEC has plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Auburn Tigers. Continue reading for all our predictions against the spread.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
SEC Picks ATS Today
Email newsletter signup
Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Pick: North Florida +23.5 vs. Florida
- Matchup: North Florida Ospreys at Florida Gators
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida by 16.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Florida -23.5
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: December 21
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
Pick: Mississippi State +1 vs. Memphis
- Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Memphis Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Memphis by 0.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Memphis -1
- Time: 12:30 PM ET
- Date: December 21
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
Pick: N.C. A&T +27.5 vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: North Carolina A&T Aggies at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Arkansas by 24.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Arkansas -27.5
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: December 21
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
Pick: Austin Peay +22.5 vs. Vanderbilt
- Matchup: Austin Peay Governors at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Vanderbilt by 21.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Vanderbilt -22.5
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: December 21
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
Pick: Auburn -8 vs. Purdue
- Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers vs. Auburn Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 10.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Auburn -8
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Date: December 21
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
Pick: Queens +26.5 vs. Ole Miss
- Matchup: Queens Royals at Ole Miss Rebels
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Ole Miss by 21.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Ole Miss -26.5
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: December 21
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
Pick: Ohio State +7.5 vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Kentucky Wildcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Kentucky by 5.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Kentucky -7.5
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Date: December 21
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.