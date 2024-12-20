Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Friday, December 20
Published 5:23 am Friday, December 20, 2024
In college hoops play on Friday, the Appalachian State Mountaineers versus the North Texas Mean Green is among the 10 games that made our list of best bets against the spread.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: North Texas -11.5 vs. Appalachian State
- Matchup: Appalachian State Mountaineers at North Texas Mean Green
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 20
- Computer Projection: North Texas by 16.0 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: North Texas (-11.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Delaware State +3.5 vs. Alabama State
- Matchup: Delaware State Hornets vs. Alabama State Hornets
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: December 20
- Computer Projection: Delaware State by 1.0 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Alabama State (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Valparaiso +2.5 vs. Western Michigan
- Matchup: Valparaiso Beacons at Western Michigan Broncos
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 20
- Computer Projection: Valparaiso by 1.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Western Michigan (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Dayton +3.5 vs. Cincinnati
- Matchup: Dayton Flyers vs. Cincinnati Bearcats
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Date: December 20
- Computer Projection: Cincinnati by 0.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Cincinnati (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Norfolk State -5.5 vs. Grambling
- Matchup: Norfolk State Spartans vs. Grambling Tigers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 20
- Computer Projection: Norfolk State by 7.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Norfolk State (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Southern +7.5 vs. Loyola Marymount
- Matchup: Southern Jaguars at Loyola Marymount Lions
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: December 20
- Computer Projection: Loyola Marymount by 5.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Loyola Marymount (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Holy Cross +5.5 vs. Siena
- Matchup: Holy Cross Crusaders at Siena Saints
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 20
- Computer Projection: Siena by 4.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Siena (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Akron +3.5 vs. Yale
- Matchup: Yale Bulldogs vs. Akron Zips
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 20
- Computer Projection: Yale by 2.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Yale (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Jackson State +13.5 vs. UTEP
- Matchup: Jackson State Tigers at UTEP Miners
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 20
- Computer Projection: UTEP by 12.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UTEP (-13.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Providence +5.5 vs. St. John’s
- Matchup: St. John’s Red Storm at Providence Friars
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 20
- Computer Projection: St. John’s by 4.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: St. John’s (-5.5)
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
