Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 19? Published 12:52 am Thursday, December 19, 2024

When the Nashville Predators take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Steven Stamkos score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

In seven of 32 games this season, Stamkos has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.

Stamkos has picked up six goals and four assists on the power play.

Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 11%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 121 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Penguins have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/17/2024 Rangers 2 0 2 18:35 Home W 2-0 12/14/2024 Avalanche 1 1 0 16:39 Away L 5-2 12/12/2024 Stars 1 0 1 16:28 Away W 4-1 12/10/2024 Flames 1 0 1 19:08 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 15:47 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:38 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:24 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 1 0 1 19:59 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 1 0 1 16:23 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 17:56 Home L 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

