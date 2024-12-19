Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 19?
Published 12:52 am Thursday, December 19, 2024
In the upcoming contest versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Ryan O’Reilly to score a goal for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
O’Reilly stats and insights
- In six of 29 games this season, O’Reilly has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.
- O’Reilly has picked up three goals and two assists on the power play.
- O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 15.2%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have given up 121 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Penguins have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/17/2024
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/14/2024
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:08
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/12/2024
|Stars
|3
|2
|1
|16:10
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/4/2024
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:50
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/30/2024
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|19:43
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/29/2024
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:26
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/27/2024
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|17:50
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2024
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|21:32
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/23/2024
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|22:35
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/20/2024
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:39
|Away
|L 3-0
Predators vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 19, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- TV Channel: ESPN+
