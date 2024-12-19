Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 19? Published 12:52 am Thursday, December 19, 2024

In the upcoming contest versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Ryan O’Reilly to score a goal for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

In six of 29 games this season, O’Reilly has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.

O’Reilly has picked up three goals and two assists on the power play.

O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 15.2%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 121 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/17/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 16:00 Home W 2-0 12/14/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:08 Away L 5-2 12/12/2024 Stars 3 2 1 16:10 Away W 4-1 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 1 1 0 19:43 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 19:26 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 1 1 0 17:50 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 0 0 0 21:32 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 1 0 1 22:35 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 17:39 Away L 3-0

Predators vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

