Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 19?
Published 12:52 am Thursday, December 19, 2024
Will Roman Josi light the lamp when the Nashville Predators take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Josi stats and insights
- In five of 29 games this season, Josi has scored — including two games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Penguins.
- On the power play, Josi has accumulated one goal and nine assists.
- Josi averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.1%.
Penguins defensive stats
- On defense, the Penguins are conceding 121 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Penguins have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Josi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|5:32
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/7/2024
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|26:04
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/5/2024
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|27:40
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/4/2024
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|26:27
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/30/2024
|Wild
|2
|0
|2
|24:36
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/29/2024
|Lightning
|2
|2
|0
|25:38
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/27/2024
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|26:33
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2024
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|27:58
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/23/2024
|Jets
|2
|2
|0
|25:52
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/20/2024
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|25:54
|Away
|L 3-0
Predators vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 19, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
