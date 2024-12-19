Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 19? Published 12:52 am Thursday, December 19, 2024

Will Roman Josi light the lamp when the Nashville Predators take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

In five of 29 games this season, Josi has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Penguins.

On the power play, Josi has accumulated one goal and nine assists.

Josi averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.1%.

Penguins defensive stats

On defense, the Penguins are conceding 121 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Penguins have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2024 Flames 0 0 0 5:32 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 26:04 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 27:40 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 26:27 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 2 0 2 24:36 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 2 2 0 25:38 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 1 1 0 26:33 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 1 0 1 27:58 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 2 2 0 25:52 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 25:54 Away L 3-0

Predators vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

