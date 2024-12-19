Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 19?
Published 12:52 am Thursday, December 19, 2024
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal when the Nashville Predators square off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)
Marchessault stats and insights
- Marchessault has scored in seven of 32 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Penguins.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.
- He takes three shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 121 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Penguins have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/17/2024
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|17:54
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/14/2024
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|17:17
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/12/2024
|Stars
|2
|0
|2
|18:23
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/10/2024
|Flames
|2
|2
|0
|18:45
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/7/2024
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:53
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/5/2024
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:43
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/4/2024
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|15:51
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/30/2024
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|20:05
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/29/2024
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:39
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/27/2024
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
Predators vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 19, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
