Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Friday, December 20

Published 8:28 pm Thursday, December 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread - Friday, December 20

The Friday college basketball slate includes two games with a ranked team in action. Among those contests is the Dayton Flyers taking on the Cincinnati Bearcats. For picks against the spread, see the rest of this article below.

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Houston Christian Huskies

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Texas A&M 82, Houston Christian 57
  • Projected Favorite: Texas A&M by 25.4 points
  • Pick ATS: Houston Christian (+31.5)

Email newsletter signup

Bet on the Texas A&M-Houston Christian spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: College Station, Texas
  • Venue: Reed Arena
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+
  • Live Stream: SEC Network+

No. 19 Cincinnati Bearcats vs. No. 22 Dayton Flyers

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Cincinnati 73, Dayton 72
  • Projected Favorite: Cincinnati by 0.1 points
  • Pick ATS: Dayton (+2.5)

Bet on the Cincinnati-Dayton spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Venue: Heritage Bank Center
  • TV Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Predictions

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 20

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 20

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 20

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 20

Tennessee vs. Ohio State CFP First Round Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, Dec. 21

Tennessee vs. Ohio State CFP First Round Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Saturday, Dec. 21

DFS Salaries and Projections for NFL Week 16

DFS Salaries and Projections for NFL Week 16

Print Article

SportsPlus