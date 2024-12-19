Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Friday, December 20 Published 8:28 pm Thursday, December 19, 2024

The Friday college basketball slate includes two games with a ranked team in action. Among those contests is the Dayton Flyers taking on the Cincinnati Bearcats. For picks against the spread, see the rest of this article below.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Houston Christian Huskies

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Texas A&M 82, Houston Christian 57

Texas A&M 82, Houston Christian 57 Projected Favorite: Texas A&M by 25.4 points

Texas A&M by 25.4 points Pick ATS: Houston Christian (+31.5)

Key Facts

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Reed Arena

Reed Arena TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live Stream: SEC Network+

No. 19 Cincinnati Bearcats vs. No. 22 Dayton Flyers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Cincinnati 73, Dayton 72

Cincinnati 73, Dayton 72 Projected Favorite: Cincinnati by 0.1 points

Cincinnati by 0.1 points Pick ATS: Dayton (+2.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Heritage Bank Center

Heritage Bank Center TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

