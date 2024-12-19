Titans vs. Colts: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 16

Published 1:51 pm Thursday, December 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Tennessee Titans (3-11) are listed as 3.5-point underdogs as they attempt to halt their three-game losing streak in a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (6-8) on Sunday, December 22, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium. A point total of 42.5 has been set for this matchup.

As the Titans ready for this matchup against the Colts, take a look at their recent betting insights and trends.

Titans vs. Colts Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here’s a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indianapolis Moneyline Tennessee Moneyline
BetMGM Colts (-3.5) 42.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Colts (-3.5) 42.5 -196 +164 Bet on this game at FanDuel
Bet365 Colts (-3.5) 42.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at bet365

Tennessee vs. Indianapolis Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV Info: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans vs. Colts Betting Insights

  • Tennessee has posted two wins against the spread this season.
  • The Titans have one win ATS (1-8) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this season.
  • There have been eight Tennessee games (out of 14) that hit the over this season.
  • Indianapolis has gone 8-6-0 ATS this season.
  • Indianapolis games with a set total have hit the over seven times this season (50%).

