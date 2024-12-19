Tennessee vs. Ohio State CFP First Round Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Saturday, Dec. 21 Published 8:50 pm Thursday, December 19, 2024

The College Football Playoff first round will see the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) hosting the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (10-2) at 8 p.m. ET at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State is the favorite in the matchup, by 7.5 points.

Tennessee vs. Ohio State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ohio State (-7.5) Over (46) Ohio State 29, Tennessee 19

Tennessee Betting Info (2024)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Volunteers have a 30.1% chance to win.

The Volunteers’ ATS record is 6-5-0 this year.

Tennessee is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Volunteers games have hit the over in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

Tennessee games this year have averaged an over/under of 55 points, nine more than the point total in this matchup.

Ohio State Betting Info (2024)

The Buckeyes have an implied moneyline win probability of 74.2% in this contest.

Against the spread, the Buckeyes are 6-6-0 this season.

In games this season when favored by 7.5 points or more, Ohio State are 5-5 against the spread.

There have been five Buckeyes games (out of 12) that hit the over this season.

Ohio State games average 50.2 total points per game this season, 4.2 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Volunteers vs. Buckeyes 2024 Scoring Averages

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ohio State 35.5 10.9 52.3 6.7 29 10 Tennessee 37.3 13.9 70 1.5 30 14.7

