Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19
Published 5:37 am Thursday, December 19, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, will be on the ice Thursday versus the Pittsburgh Penguins at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Stamkos? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)
Predators vs. Penguins Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 19, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- In 32 games, Stamkos has averaged 18:05 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -13.
- He has gotten at least one point in 14 games, and has 18 points in all.
- Stamkos has picked up six goals and four assists on the power play.
- He has an 11.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet 14 times this season in games with a set points prop (32 opportunities).
- In 32 games played this season, he has recorded 18 points, with four multi-point games.
Penguins Defensive Insights
- The Penguins rank 32nd in goals against, allowing 121 total goals (3.7 per game) in NHL play.
- With a goal differential of -22, the team is 29th in the league.
- The Penguins have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Penguins
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Pittsburgh
|32
|Games
|0
|18
|Points
|0
|8
|Goals
|0
|10
|Assists
|0
