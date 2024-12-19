Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19 Published 5:37 am Thursday, December 19, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, will be on the ice Thursday versus the Pittsburgh Penguins at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Stamkos? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Predators vs. Penguins Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

In 32 games, Stamkos has averaged 18:05 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -13.

He has gotten at least one point in 14 games, and has 18 points in all.

Stamkos has picked up six goals and four assists on the power play.

He has an 11.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet 14 times this season in games with a set points prop (32 opportunities).

In 32 games played this season, he has recorded 18 points, with four multi-point games.

Penguins Defensive Insights

The Penguins rank 32nd in goals against, allowing 121 total goals (3.7 per game) in NHL play.

With a goal differential of -22, the team is 29th in the league.

The Penguins have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Penguins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 32 Games 0 18 Points 0 8 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

