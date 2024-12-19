Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19

Published 5:37 am Thursday, December 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game - December 19

The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, will be on the ice Thursday versus the Pittsburgh Penguins at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Stamkos? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Bet on Steven Stamkos props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Penguins Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • In 32 games, Stamkos has averaged 18:05 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -13.
  • He has gotten at least one point in 14 games, and has 18 points in all.
  • Stamkos has picked up six goals and four assists on the power play.
  • He has an 11.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet 14 times this season in games with a set points prop (32 opportunities).
  • In 32 games played this season, he has recorded 18 points, with four multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Stamkos props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Penguins Defensive Insights

  • The Penguins rank 32nd in goals against, allowing 121 total goals (3.7 per game) in NHL play.
  • With a goal differential of -22, the team is 29th in the league.
  • The Penguins have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Stamkos vs. Penguins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh
32 Games 0
18 Points 0
8 Goals 0
10 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game - December 19

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game - December 19

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game - December 19

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game - December 19

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19

Print Article

SportsPlus