Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19 Published 5:37 am Thursday, December 19, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, meet the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. There are prop bets for O’Reilly available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Predators vs. Penguins Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

In 29 games, O’Reilly has a plus-minus rating of -13, and is averaging 17:23 on the ice.

O’Reilly has accumulated at least one point in 14 games, with 17 points in total.

O’Reilly has picked up three goals and two assists on the power play.

He has a 15.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet 13 times this season in games with a set points prop (29 opportunities).

He has put up a point in 14 games this season, with two multiple-point games.

Penguins Defensive Insights

The Penguins have allowed 121 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 32nd in league play in goals against.

With a goal differential of -22, the team is 29th in the league.

The Penguins have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Penguins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 29 Games 0 17 Points 0 7 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

