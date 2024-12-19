Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19

Published 5:37 am Thursday, December 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, meet the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. There are prop bets for O’Reilly available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Predators vs. Penguins Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • In 29 games, O’Reilly has a plus-minus rating of -13, and is averaging 17:23 on the ice.
  • O’Reilly has accumulated at least one point in 14 games, with 17 points in total.
  • O’Reilly has picked up three goals and two assists on the power play.
  • He has a 15.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet 13 times this season in games with a set points prop (29 opportunities).
  • He has put up a point in 14 games this season, with two multiple-point games.

Penguins Defensive Insights

  • The Penguins have allowed 121 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 32nd in league play in goals against.
  • With a goal differential of -22, the team is 29th in the league.
  • The Penguins have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Penguins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh
29 Games 0
17 Points 0
7 Goals 0
10 Assists 0

