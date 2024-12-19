Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19
Published 5:37 am Thursday, December 19, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, meet the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. There are prop bets for O’Reilly available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)
Predators vs. Penguins Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 19, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- In 29 games, O’Reilly has a plus-minus rating of -13, and is averaging 17:23 on the ice.
- O’Reilly has accumulated at least one point in 14 games, with 17 points in total.
- O’Reilly has picked up three goals and two assists on the power play.
- He has a 15.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet 13 times this season in games with a set points prop (29 opportunities).
- He has put up a point in 14 games this season, with two multiple-point games.
Penguins Defensive Insights
- The Penguins have allowed 121 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 32nd in league play in goals against.
- With a goal differential of -22, the team is 29th in the league.
- The Penguins have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Penguins
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Pittsburgh
|29
|Games
|0
|17
|Points
|0
|7
|Goals
|0
|10
|Assists
|0
